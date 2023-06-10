Oh jungle, wife of silence, mother of loneliness and mist! What evil fate left me a prisoner in your green jail? wrote José Eustasio Rivera, author of the maelstrom, a classic of Colombian literature, in 1924. Almost a century later his words came back to life with the story of four children who were lost for 40 days in the Guaviare jungle. His disappearance revived the fears installed by a narrative in which the Amazon is seen as a green hell or a death trap.

Despite being three children of 4, 9 and 13 years old, in charge of a baby who completed his first year of life in the bush, they seemed to advance faster than the Armed Forces, getting out of hand. Encouraged by some findings – a used baby diaper, a bottle, half-bitten fruits, half-assembled cambuches and a footprint that could be from the older sister – the authorities did everything in their power to rescue them this Friday. The commander in charge of the search, Pedro Sánchez, assured several days before that they had indications that they were 100 meters from them. However, due to the thickness of the jungle, they could not see them.

In this terrain, uncomfortable for the rationality of the white man, the indigenous world offers multiple explanations. “They weren’t alone there,” says Alex Rufino, a Ticuna indigenous guide and jungle survival expert. According to his worldview, when a person gets lost in the jungle, “other spiritualities, other beings accompany them.” In Apaporis —where the plane that was found 16 days after the accident crashed, with the corpses of three adults, including the mother of the children— “there is a strong spiritual theme,” he comments. “All the uncontacted communities or groups are concentrated there, which have all the spiritual and territorial management.”

Many times, when someone gets lost in such deep areas, they find themselves with an uncontacted community, which “are human, like us (…) generally peaceful people, not like the movies paint them”; “They welcome them, they adopt them in some way.” And then, knowing they are safe, “through their knowledge they try to send out a kind of disease, so that those who are behind, following them, cannot arrive quickly.” Both the indigenous communities and the Armed Forces thought most of the time that the children had encountered some community; they knew they were moving through a region inhabited by the last nomadic tribes.

As an interpreter between the white world and the indigenous world —she moves between the jungle and the city, she studied Business Administration and investigates issues related to indigenous communities at the National University of Colombia, Amazonia headquarters, especially environmental issues on the border with Brazil—, Alex is aware that for someone who does not know about these cultures “it is a bit complex to understand the whole panorama that revolves around searches”, but he explains that for them the Amazon is not only the largest tropical forest in the world, nor its lung, or an inaccessible tangle of trees and wild beasts —although there are also those—, but rather a territory that they share with “spirits that live there, mothers of that place (…) They take great care of people”. That’s why he always believed that the children were still alive.

“Getting lost” in the jungle, in any case, is common among those who live within its limits. Although there are no official statistics, Alex comments that “every day you hear stories of people getting lost. Normally hunters, people who go and collect fruit, or simply who go in search of new territories and go to very remote places”. Many return 10, 15 or 20 years later. “Most appear to be wise, knowledgeable and shamans, because they end up studying for years with them, and they are the ones who come to heal, cure and protect from diseases. That is in the best of scenarios: there are people who never arrive, who never show up, and finally stay with them”.

In his community, San Pedro de los Lagos, near Leticia, less bushy and rainy than Apaporis, “after a week the search is over.” If someone doesn’t show up, “the jungle itself is saying: we already have it. You can come back and here it will be fine. Sure, it’s very painful for the families, but in our specific case —his father and brother are also jungle rescue experts— it’s time to rethink the situation.”

The search under the indigenous conception is much more silent than that of the Army. “In the jungle you can’t make noise (noise),” warns Rufino, something that went against military actions. The Armed Forces had erected a kind of beacon with permanent light, with speakers that emitted messages from her grandmother, who in her language told the children to remain still. They searched for them by heaven and earth. From the air, with two Blackhawk helicopters and nine aircraft with thermal, photographic and satellite detection capabilities, Sánchez explained in an interview with EL PAÍS. They launched flares, 10,000 leaflets in the indigenous language and kits with food, some of which were consumed and fueled hope, a sentiment that gave the military operation its title.

On land, 184 people (112 from the Armed Forces and 72 indigenous people) walked more than 1,400 kilometers. “The distance between Madrid and Paris”, explained Commander Sánchez. His men had the order not to separate more than twenty meters from each other, to avoid the risk of the same thing happening to them as to the protagonist of the maelstrom: disappear without a trace. Many withdrew because they fell ill.

Get lost or merge with the trees

The indigenous communities consider that the best thing “is to go with a grandfather who knows the territory, who has a strong connection,” explains Rufino. In our case, for example, that we are Ticunas, “since the tobacco connection.” It is about “learning a little to dialogue, because here it is not going there to shout and invade the territories of these people and beings, but rather we must learn to reach agreements: why do we need them, why do we want them to return , and in this way it is possible for them to leave them in one place”. Otherwise, “they will not see them. These things do not allow the person to be seen. It blends into the jungle.”

Alex can understand what the children felt: an initial angst receding into instinct; “You only think about what you are going to find and what will follow from then on.” He knows it because he was lost when he was 14 years old, almost the same as Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, the older sister. “I was away for a week, and for me there were many days where I learned a lot because I was already with some people who in the end I never knew who they were. I know they exist, I know they are there, but today I can visit those places and I know each tree very well, what it is for, what its uses are”.

To recover it, his relatives, according to traditional knowledge, sent only one person. “And after a week they went to the exact place where I was supposed to be, and there I was just sitting. I only saw that a man was coming behind, and that was the one who took me home.”

Although in the jungle no one ever gets lost. This concept has no place within the indigenous worldview; nor that of death. “They talk about the crops,” explains Alex —or Męchiîkû, as his name is in Ticuna—. From their culture, when someone dies it is thought that their remains will become a tree. “Our wisdoms are centered in the trees. The largest trees are our ancestors. So it is not that we get lost in an unknown place, but that in the end we are with our grandparents”.

