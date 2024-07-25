In a talk about eco-anxiety that I had with biologist Odile Rodríguez de la Fuente and Enric Soler, this professor of Psychology at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) commented that, to understand what an adolescent experiences, one only has to look at the etymology of the word itself. It comes from the Latin word I will grow up, which can be translated as “to suffer” or “to be in mourning”. What mourning are we talking about? The difficult transition that takes us from childhood to adulthood. We tend to associate childhood with innocence and security. Parents can be seen as omnipotent or infallible beings, who know what they are doing and seek the best for us. With their help, there is nothing to fear.

Beyond the awakening of sexuality or the search for purpose, we begin to enter the adult world when we realize that our parents are imperfect and that the world is imperfect too. With news broadcasts that focus on the negative bias of aggression, conflict and pessimism, adolescents leave the warm security of childhood to face a threatening world. This, added to the doubts and challenges of adolescence, when they question their sexual orientation or their academic and work future, causes episodes of anxiety and depression to skyrocket, leading in extreme cases to thoughts of suicide.

What can we do to help them? According to the Early Care Service of the Esfera Foundation, the first step is to understand what the teenager is going through. On the one hand, the child witnesses the transformation of his or her own body, which can be disturbing, especially when we see ourselves outside the canons that we consider ideal. Secondly, relationships change. According to the workshop on immediacy in adolescence of the aforementioned foundation, “on the one hand, they experience sexuality as an enigma, and even more so today with the number of possibilities that there are.” Thus, while the young person tries to affirm his or her identity, he or she has to deal with the rejection or acceptance of the partners he or she aspires to, which is an additional stress.

The authors of this report point out the notable differences between adolescence three or four decades ago and today. Just as young people in the early eighties faced gangs or drugs such as heroin, the risk of today’s teenagers is linked to isolation and immediate gratification. Addiction to technology and the rush to gain followers or quick income through networks make them disconnect from analogue reality and have more difficulty when it comes to approaching real relationships. They are discouraged when they see that their attempts to get everything with a click do not work. Technology has also complicated the adolescent need to belong to a circle. At an age when the bond with friendship or the tribe is vital, not receiving an immediate response from a friend is a sign of a lack of confidence. whatsapp or suffer ghosting it is experienced as a drama.

Respect their time and offer alternatives. As adults, we have the impression that the child “does nothing.” He gets up late; spends hours messing around on the computer or mobile phone; he has a hard time getting down to homework or anything we consider productive. In reality, the Esfera Foundation team points out, “the teenager is doing a lot of psychological work (…), because he doesn’t find himself completely despite his search.” Instead of criticizing him, we can offer him alternatives, such as going to the movies —paying more attention to his tastes than ours—, a meal in a restaurant or an excursion. Places and situations that facilitate conversation without making them feel obliged to do so.

Fighting despair about the future. In dialogue, it is important to empower them, rather than enumerating their defects or the difficulties of the future. Make them understand that nothing is written and that, in the end, it will be they who write their history with their actions. For this, instead of pointing out their weaknesses, the adolescent needs to be praised for their strengths, so that they are encouraged to do something about them.

Sharing our own vulnerability. A young artist I met was afraid to tell his father, who was very rigid and strict, about his discovery of homosexuality after being abandoned by his first male partner. To his surprise, his father did not criticize his change of orientation and confided that, at his age, he had been abandoned by a very dear partner. This made them both feel equal and they were able to chat for a long time.

‘Boyhood’: an ode to coming of age.

— For parents who froze watching films like Kids either Thirteen, that capture their worst fears, there is a film that anyone who wants to accompany their child in the transition to adulthood should see: the monumental Boyhood, Filmed by Richard Linklater over 12 years with the same cast, the film follows young Mason as he overcomes obstacles from the age of 6 to 18 with the support of his parents.

Francesc Miralles is a writer and journalist specializing in psychology.