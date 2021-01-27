He home office It came for many from the hand of the Covid 19 pandemic. Those who were able to move their office to the living room of the house found it impossible to have the same resources as in their work, such as using two screens. Without the need for cables or investing money, you can recreate that condition with just a specific and free program.

With the support of software, a complicated process becomes something as simple as installing an application on your computer and opening the browser on the second device. No wires. A second monitor in the form of a tablet, smartphone or the device of your choice, as long as it has a web browser.

That’s how it works Deskreen, a tool in the form of software that you can install on Windows, macOS and Linux. In the second device, the one that will act as the second screen, it will not be necessary to install any type of complement.

How to share more than one screen

The main function of Deskreen is to serve as a second screen. This will give you more space to open windows and applications.

But the application goes further. You can also directly share the entire desktop on a second screen or just share a single window. All through the web browser and using the WiFi connection, without any type of cables.

Deskreen allows to show the whole screen or only an active window on extra device. Photo: capture.

Another advantage of this free alternative to AirPlay, Mirrorcast or Chromecast, is that it works both with a double screen and with several. And for the connection to be as optimal as possible, we can configure the video quality to avoid skips or cuts. An easy way to display your desktop on two or more complementary devices.

Configuration in three steps

Using Deskreen is not complex, although it may not seem so. First, the user must install the application and start it.

How it happens when activating WhatsApp Web, you have to scan the QR code with the camera of the device that will act as the second screen. If the second device does not have a camera, you will only have to enter the link offered by the app in the browser of that device.

Deskreen is configured in a similar way to WhatsApp Web, just by scanning a QR code on the second screen. Photo: capture.

Then we must choose between show the whole screen or just a window active, as with video calling services such as Google Meets or Zoom. This avoids sharing files or private details that the user does not want to share. And finally, the third step is to actually confirm the connection.

One thing to keep in mind about Deskreen is that it is free. And you will not need to install it on the device that will become a second screen.

On the other hand, the WiFi connection must be good to ensure that the image that is transmitted between the screens is seen correctly and is fluid. That is, although the connection is direct between devices, they must be relatively close.