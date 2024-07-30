An initiative aimed at migrants who have experienced the harshness of a journey aboard precarious boats to reach the Spanish coast is saving the mental health of hundreds of people. In this edition of Migrants we review the experience of the promoters of the Agua Project, who claim that many migrants are left with trauma after the dangerous crossing to the Canary Islands from countries such as Senegal or Mauritania, crammed into precarious boats. Many of them, although they survive, have seen the death of relatives or friends in the ocean.

