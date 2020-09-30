Constipation is a problem that nowadays is starting to bother not only the elderly but also the youth. Due to irregularities in diet and diet disturbances, you too may have had to face constipation problem at some time. You will know many types of home remedies to get rid of this problem. But today here you will be told about a special recipe, which can benefit in a short time.

You can use the ingredients present in the kitchen to prepare this recipe. Along with this, the risk of serious risk of any kind by consuming it is also low. Let us now talk about it in detail…

Which home remedies to take support



To prepare this home remedy, here you are first being told about the ingredients and how to prepare it.

material

2 glasses of water

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of black salt

recipe

First boil cumin seeds in water for about 5 minutes.

Strain this water into a glass and add a pinch of salt on top.

When it cools down a little, sip it and consume it.



How will it benefit



Cumin is a spice that is considered very effective in relieving constipation. However, after knowing its scientific reason, you will also understand how the intake of cumin seeds can relieve constipation. According to a report by NCBI, consuming the amount of fiber present in cumin can relieve constipation, acidity and indigestion problems. At the same time, it is easy to get rid of gas and constipation even after drinking black salt with water normally.

However, keep one thing in mind that this home remedy can also overcome the problem of constipation and it may not affect some people. In such a situation, contact the doctor.

