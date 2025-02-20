How to travel well and live better: the commitment to sustainable tourism with the environment and with people

Fourth day on tourism organized by Eldiario.es, this time with the title ‘A whole tourism country: travel well, live better’. The event has passed the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Rosario Sánchez, and about twenty reference speakers in the sector, who have talked about mobility, ecotourism, heritage and, in heritage and, in definitive, how to make sustainable – for the environment, but also for society – an industry that is fundamental pillar in Spain.

The Secretary of State for Tourism has highlighted the importance of “improving the living conditions” of the person who lives the tourist destinations and has called for Spain to be “world leader” not only in holiday tourism, which is, but now also “” leader in sustainability ”.

After the inauguration by Rosario Sánchez, the first table, ‘International Quality Tourism, how to stand out in the global market has occurred? The last controversies between the Ryanair airline and different public administrations in Spain have reopened the debate on the relevance of continuing to give subsidies to the companies that operate flights to promote the destinations to which they arrive. One of the voices that asks for these aid is the mayor of Vigo, the socialist Abel Caballero, who recently announced a sanction to this airline for breaching a contract and has requested this Thursday to drop the model and make these companies work according to market rules.

“We cannot let a certain form of transport make blackmail to the destinations to which it goes. This formula through which from the local we subsidized, through advertising, flights has to fall into disuse. It is not a good system, ”said Caballero, whose position has been supported by the president of Paradores, Raquel Sánchez, who has defended that an executive of a company cannot be allowed to“ intend to breach the rules and violate the rights of the rights of the consumers ”.





Julio López Astor, deputy director general of knowledge and tourist studies of Turespaña, has put the focus on “the key” on air routes is that “the market holds them.” He believes that the threats of some airlines to retire make “many local managers between vertigo” and that some managers of these companies take advantage of it and believe that they have “the pan for the handle.” “And it is not so,” he said.

On the second table of the day, Javier Hurtado, Minister of Tourism, Commerce and Consumption of the Basque Government, has taken a breast from Euskadi’s commitment to seek a coexistence between the tourist and the citizen as the basis of sustainable and respectful tourism with the Environment, and highlighted the implementation of an ethical code in the Basque tourism sector to which 800 companies are already attached.

Together with the Basque counselor, they have discussed how tourism must be so that the general director of Tourism Policies of the Secretary of State for Tourism, Ana Muñoz, the professor of the Master’s Degree of Ecological and Sustainable Tourism Management of The UPM Carmen Avilés and the Vice Minister of Tourism of the Government of Asturias, Lara Martínez.

Martínez has claimed the work that Asturias has been doing in favor of sustainable tourism. At a time when the region is climate refuge, after having become a “safe” pandemic, the principality of Asturias has managed to put in the center of its policies the preservation of its own identity, which begins in respect for respecting Natural environment, the Deputy Minister has sustained.





For its part, Ana Muñoz has highlighted the resilience capacity of the sector, as well as its “creativity” and the eagerness to adapt to the challenges, including climate change. In this sense, Carmen Avilés Palacios has stated that when talking about sustainable mobility and sustainable destinations, consumption efficiency should also be taken into account, and ask ourselves: “Is that consumption necessary? Can we make it better and consume less? ”

In the third debate table, proposals have been addressed to make mobility in tourism, including a “unique ticket”, more awareness of the population and the improvement of multimodal transport.

Sara Hernández del Olmo, General Secretary of Sustainable Mobility of the Ministry of Transportation, and Guillermo Castrillo, director of Sustainability and Strategy of Iryo, who recognizes that companies still have to work on it to get users can “can still work on it to ensure that users can” get to the door “to your destination in different modes of transport” simple and comfortable. ” “You have to do a pedagogy and communication job,” Castrillo added, as part of the tasks that transport companies must carry out to improve sustainable mobility and even encourage users to a “change of habit.”





This change in habits may imply a change of destiny, or at least a change of mentality in travelers to take into account aspects with those who perhaps did not count before. We talk about the environmental aspect, which each one, as a tourist, should “have more and more present,” said May López, director of business development for sustainable mobility.

For Miguel Pardo, director of Institutional Relations of Group Grimaldi in Spain, which most worries in the sector is also “social sustainability”, taking into account that “certain destinations begin to reject tourists”, with which this indicates that changes and improvements are required: “that destiny is preserved, that tourism is disseminated”, that does not collapse. “If we do not take care of those destinations, tourism can resent,” he warned.

Then it has been the turn of the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, who has been interviewed by the director of Eldiario.es, Ignacio School. “Tourism is an opportunity that has to reverse society,” said Hereu, who has defended himself not obsessed with tourist figures and betting on a regulation that puts limits. The market “is an ally, but, if you leave alone, Venice passes, because if you don’t control, the offer eats everything,” said the minister.





After the interview with the Minister, the fourth table of the day has given way to the “experience of experience”, and there has been talk of nature, ecotourism and activities in Spanish destinations. Amanda Guzmán Villar, manager of the Ecotourism Association in Spain, has pointed out that ecotourism is a “tool to avoid massification” and has defended the de -stationalization: “Fortunately nature has precious phenomena all year all year.”

There are also “for the whole year” diversity of national parks, said Javier Pantoja, director of the autonomous organism National Parks of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, which in turn has spoken of the need for a “regulation if we want than the experience [en el parque] be unique and not massified. ”





Gonzalo Henrique Castro Prado, Councilor for Culture and Tourism in the City of A Coruña, has brought breast of the way of life of his city and the large amount of activity he can offer, emphasizing that the Coruña population “lives in the streets in the streets ”, And that can also take advantage of the tourist.

For his part, Gonzalo Pastor, director of Tourist Trains of Renfe Travelers, has claimed RENF Time to choose a journey.

In the fifth and final table, the debate has focused on heritage and roots to “attract and loyalty to the tourist.” Pilar Gómez Bahamonde, director of the Río Lebaniego Foundation, stressed that a tourist product cannot be made outside those who live there and has told how on the Lebaniego road they involve the peoples and their inhabitants, for example, through workshops Transversal that meet childhood, the elderly, to people from other regions.





“The neighbors” and “their way of life as heritage” has spoken Rodriguez Hans, vice president of Prodetur of the Diputación de Sevilla, who stressed that “good coexistence” between premises and visitors is “fundamental”, at the same time, at the same time who has commented that the “heart” of tourism in the area, Seville Capital begins to open and deconcentrate.

María García Hernández, director of the Research Group ‘Tourism, Heritage and Development’ of the Complutense University of Madrid, has recognized that in the debate on tourism does not only count the quality but also the quantity: “The impact of a visitor than one hundred million ”. The researcher has talked about the “very positive reading of the effects of tourism”, mainly on the economy, but has also recalled the negative effects, especially in the middle.

In this sense, Ángeles Albert, general director of Cultural Heritage and Fine Arts of the Ministry of Culture, has opted to “diversify the territory” and “disseminate on the different possibilities of heritage.” Albert considers that you can “get balance” between tourism and conservation trying to avoid massification.