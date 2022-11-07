To enjoy the Spanish team live in the

Qatar World Cup 2022 pockets will have to be scratched. The most loyal fans of La Roja have been waiting for four years for the great football event, but this time it is not in Europe. Going to Qatar to cheer on the national team, in addition to requiring numerous official documents, will entail a significant effort.

Even so, FIFA and Qatar Airways have aligned themselves to offer the different fans in the world the possibility of attending the World Cup event. The packs range from 3,000 euros to almost 10,000, and include accommodation for almost a week and tickets for the matches.

The first package is called ‘support your team’. It costs 3,390 euros and offers 13 hotel nights with breakfast included, an excursion on a luxury cruise and tickets for Spain’s group stage matches against Costa Rica, Germany and Japan. There are cheaper ones, but not more complete. For 3,000 euros you can enjoy 7 hotel nights and the La Roja matches against Japan and Germany, plus an additional World Cup match. The ‘support your team’ pack is the only one that includes all the national team’s matches.

And as the competition progresses, the price of the packages also rises. Enjoying the eighths and four hotel nights are 3,500 euros and it is close to exhaustion. Where the full capacity poster has been hung is from the quarterfinals that cost almost 4,000 euros. The last two great packages offered by FIFA are the grand final on the one hand, and the final and semi-finals on the other. They are both sold out. The first costs more than 6,000 euros and the second is close to 10,000.

Documentation and necessary visas



The Qatari authorities have announced that, as of November 1, only non-residents who are holders of a Hayya card will be allowed to enter. Additionally, the sanitary entry requirements must be met.

described. The Qatari Ministry of Health announced that tourists and fans who are going to attend the 2022 World Cup will no longer have to present a negative PCR test or an antigen test upon arrival in the country, although they must be vaccinated.

To request the Hayya card, it will be necessary to previously purchase a ticket for a World Cup football match. Additionally, for tourists who do not have residence in Qatar, it will be necessary to make an accommodation reservation. Both the entrance and the

lodging reservation they must be entered in the portal to request the Hayya card. It is recommended to apply for the card well in advance, as it will have to be validated by the Qatari authorities. A Hayya cardholder may authorize up to three people who do not have football tickets to accompany them to Qatar. This authorization may be requested through the

Hayya portal. The portal to request the Hayya card is as follows:

In the event that the accommodation reservation is made through a different channel, it will be necessary for the hotel establishment to contact the Qatari authorities directly so that they can validate their reservation and be able to use it in the Hayya card application process. In the event that accommodation is chosen in the home of a relative or friend residing in Qatar, they will have to previously validate their home on the Hayya portal.

In the case of tourists who are going to make day trips to Qatar, without spending the night, to watch a match, it will be necessary to specify the time and date of the plane tickets in the portal. In this case, it will not be necessary to make a hotel reservation. It is recalled that, in case of non-compliance with the commitment to leave Qatar on the same day, a daily fine will be applied for non-compliance with the conditions of stay.