Autonomy and the limitation of the number and power of charging points are some of the obstacles that make consumers reluctant to use an electric vehicle for long trips. Now, through “carsharing”, this idea can change, since it is now possible to use this pay-per-use system to travel by electric car throughout Spain.

For this, Guppy has presented its proposal, through which it is possible, for example, to get into an electric car in Madrid and return it in Santiago de Compostela. The only limit is autonomy, since the driver who uses the vehicle will be in charge of recharging during the journey. Thus, the only limit is the autonomy, since the car picks up a guppy area and you have to return to a guppy point or area to finish the rental.

For it Guppy This Thursday, it presented the two exclusive points that the company will have in Madrid: one in the Plaza de Colón underground parking lot and another in the Serrano parking lot, 41 in collaboration with Telpark.

As part of the company’s expansion plan, in 2023 they will reach three new cities, Bilbao, Valladolid and Santiago de Compostela. These four cities will join Gijón, Oviedo, Avilés, Santander and Torrelavega, where the company has already operated for years.

One of the main objectives is to connect the main Spanish cities, so with these new cities, users will be able to start renting one of the electric vehicles in any of these cities and finish it at the destination that best suits their needs.

To have great autonomy, especially thinking about long-distance journeys on the road and highway, the company includes 40 Tesla Model 3 in its fleet of vehicles, with a 60 kWh battery for a range of more than 460 km, and that in In just 20 minutes you can recharge about 400 km of autonomy in a supercharger from Tesla itself.

In addition, the company has integrated Tesla’s ‘plug and charge’ functionality into its application, making the entire Tesla supercharger network available to its users, along with the entire public charging network.

The first electric vehicles generated the phenomenon of “range anxiety” due to their low range, but currently it is easy to exceed 300 kilometers of autonomy. This great distance means that it is not necessary to recharge it, much less, daily. In fact, it covers the weekly needs of the majority of users (according to INE data, motorists travel an average of 240 km per week in Spain).

He Council and the European Parliament have already reached a provisional agreement to expand the charging infrastructure with the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations at least every 60 kilometers with a power of 400 kilowatts (kW) by 2026 and increase it to 600 kW by 2028. The obligation to have a charging station every 120 kilometers for trucks and buses, but these stations must be installed on half of the main roads in the EU by 2028 and offer powers from 1,400 kW to 2,800 kW depending on the route.

The system will be complemented by two truck charging stations in secure parking areas from 2028, while exceptions to this rollout will apply to outermost regions, islands and roads with very little traffic.

When taking a trip by electric car, we must be aware of the kilometers we are going to travel and the autonomy of our vehicle. To avoid surprises, there are mobile applications that help us plan the route and the necessary stops for recharging.

How to plan a trip by electric car



The keys to using them is to be able to locate the nearby points and be able to pay the recharge at them. There are numerous applications that locate the charging points available and compatible with your vehicle, guide you to them, organize itineraries and track your consumption.

To know the situation of public chargers, a website and App that can be very useful is Electromaps. This platform and the energy company EDP have sealed an agreement with which Electromaps obtains a direct connection with EDP charging points through the Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) protocol.

With this agreement, users can find, access and manage recharging at all EDP points located in Spain, through the Electromaps mobile application and RFID keychain. In addition to doing it easily and safely, they have real-time information on the status of the point, being able to know if it is working or not and its availability.

The procedure to activate recharging with Electromaps is to activate recharging, either with the APP or with the RFID key fob, and finally plug the cable into the point, if it is a Type 2 outlet, or plug the cable into the vehicle, in the case of CCS and CHAdeMo sockets. It is essential to follow this procedure, since if it is done in reverse as with the EDP APP (first plugging in and then activating), the system will not start recharging.

Other possible options is PlugShare. This free app for iOS and Android is one of the best options for finding charging stations around the world. It displays a database of public and private charging stations around the world, along with comments and ratings from other users.

Chargemap is another free app for iOS and Android that helps you find charging stations across Europe. It also displays information about the plug types and charging speeds available at each station.

A fourth possibility is ABRP (A Better Route Planner), which takes into account your electric vehicle model, battery capacity and the location of charging stations to provide an efficient and optimized route.

Other options are the Apps provided by the brands themselves. For example, the Peugeot App ChargeMyCar Free2MovemServices has a service that also offers a single payment card and a universal access solution to recharge your electric car at the largest European network of charging points (currently, more than 130,000 in Europe). In addition, the MyPeugeot App allows you to remotely check the available charge and then locate the charging points on your way.

It is important to highlight that the charger and vehicle communicate continuously during charging to not exceed the power allowed by the battery. That is, a vehicle that supports a maximum of 125 kW of power, even if it is charged on a 250 kW charger, will never exceed the power of 125 kW. The same thing happens in reverse; Although the vehicle can be charged at 250 kW, if the charger is of lower power it will never exceed it.