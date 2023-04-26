Talpa de Allende is one of the favorite destinations for people from Jalisco to demonstrate their faith.

Although some people make a pilgrimage from Guadalajara, there are those who for various reasons decide to go by bus, there are three points from the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area from where you can travel.

It should be mentioned that the only company traveling from Guadalajara to Talpa is Autotransportes Guadalajara Talpa Mascota (ATM).

One of the points where buses depart from Guadalajara to Talpa is the Central Antigua, with hours of 05:30, 08:00 and 18:00.

while of Periférico – Colón the hours are at 06:10, 08:40 and 19:00, according to information from the ATM company.

The third option is to exit the Zapopan Central at 06:30, 09:00 and 19:00 arriving at the Central Camionera Talpa, located in the center of the municipality.

On the other hand the Returns to Guadalajara are at 09:00, 09:15 and 15:15. Approximate travel time is three and a half hours.

The prices are 300 pesos per person one-way only, tickets must be purchased from where you depart.

