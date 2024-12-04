We all spend more time with our mobile phones than we would like. Applications and social networks are designed to take advantage of our attention, and they almost always succeed… unless we try to remedy it. One of the most talked about trends in recent years for ccombat smartphone distractions They are the so-called dumb phones or dumb phone. David Broncanothe comedian and presenter of The Revoltbet on them.

The proposal of these phones is simple: go back to the beginning of the century, with fewer chats, applications and networks. A phone that can be used to call and little else, but without giving up the power of current devices to take photos or use them whenever we want.

In the program The Revolt Broadcast this Monday, Broncano interviewed the singer Dani Martín, who asked how much time he spent on his cell phone. The result: almost five hours.

Martin wanted to return the question, to which Broncano responded by showing his screen. His iPhone had a black background where only some white letters could be read. Something completely minimalist that he explained was installed to avoid distractions.

What application does Broncano use to have a minimalist phone?

The application that the comedian uses is Minimalist Phone (dp)from developer Michael Tigas, available for Android and iOS and priced at $9.99 per year.

The app is designed to transform your device into a “dumb phone.” It aims to reduce distractions by replacing the colorful icons and notifications that usually grab our attention with a simpler, more minimalist interface.

This is achieved through simple buttons that allow you to access only essential applications, promoting more conscious and productive use of the device.

The Minimalist Phone App

Among its main functions are:

Minimalist interface: Replace traditional icons with simple buttons, eliminating visual elements that can generate distractions.

Replace traditional icons with simple buttons, eliminating visual elements that can generate distractions. Selection of essential applications: It allows you to choose the applications that you consider essential, keeping them just a touch away.

It allows you to choose the applications that you consider essential, keeping them just a touch away. Style customization: Offers options to adjust the background, text, and other visual elements, with light or dark mode themes.

Offers options to adjust the background, text, and other visual elements, with light or dark mode themes. Multiple usage profiles: It makes it easy to create different app configurations for different times of the day, such as work or leisure.

It makes it easy to create different app configurations for different times of the day, such as work or leisure. Detox Mode: It makes it possible to completely hide non-essential applications, promoting a healthier digital environment.

It makes it possible to completely hide non-essential applications, promoting a healthier digital environment. Widgets in Control Center: Allows you to quickly switch between different application profiles from the Control Center.

Of course, the application allows you to continue receiving incoming calls normally, so Broncano can rest easy knowing that he can receive the call from The Anthill and his “do you know what I want?”