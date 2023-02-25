Discover step by step how to transfer your data from one phone to another. / Fotolia

With the passage of time, the mobile has become an indispensable tool for day-to-day life. There are very few who give up using the mobile and many who need it for work. If you have used a mobile phone for several years, surely you have accumulated a large number of photos and memories that are stored in the memory of this device. When it’s time to change your device, it’s time to know how to transfer all these memories to your new mobile.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) lists a series of steps that you must follow so that all your documents are not lost and your favorite images and videos appear on your new device. According to the OCU, you only have to take into account 6 aspects so as not to lose this valuable content that you store in your gallery.

Do not forget



1. Backup. Before using the new mobile, you must make a backup of your current phone in the cloud (iCloud for iPhone and Google Drive for Android).

2. SIM card. Leave it on the old phone during the data transfer process, until the setup is complete again, you may need to get a code via SMS or other two-step verification method.

3. Don’t forget passwords. Passwords and logins should be transferred to the new mobile, but to be safe it is better to write down your passwords and emails, including Wi-Fi, Google or Apple accounts.

4. Make sure Wi-Fi is connected on both devices.

5. Sufficient battery. Make sure that both devices have at least half a battery charge, which is necessary to run the process.

6. Check if you have enough space on your new device for all the data you want to move from your old device.

Transfer data from Android to Android



– In the settings of each Android phone there is a step in the process that asks if you want to set up the phone from scratch or if you want to transfer from an older phone. It can be another Android phone or an iPhone, select the option that is.

– Depending on the brand of your new phone, it may have a custom transfer app that can connect your phones and transfer data between them. You can either use the app or follow the same steps as for Apple to Android and use Google Drive, either will transfer your data.

– It depends on each terminal, but it is possible that your old applications are downloaded automatically, if not, you must download them from the application store.

From Android to Apple



If you have bought an iPhone and had an Android mobile, you can also transfer your Google data, including contacts, images and videos, from one to the other.

– On the Android device download the Move To iOS app from the Google Play store.

– Turn on the iPhone and start the setup.

– Choose ‘configure manually’.

– Follow the steps and add your data.

– When you get to the ‘Apps & data’ page, choose ‘Move Android data’.

– On your old phone, open the Move to iOS app and allow it to access all your files (if you don’t, they won’t transfer).

– Your new iPhone will generate a code to put on your old Android: when you do, your Android phone will connect to a Wi-Fi network generated by the iPhone.

– On your Android, select the information you want to transfer and then press start.

– After the transfer, finish the setup on your new Apple device.

– Once you sign in with your Apple ID, your phone will download the free apps you had on your old phone, but you’ll need to repurchase any paid apps.

Apple to Apple



– Turn on your new iPhone and follow the onscreen instructions to get started. At the first setup, a step in the process asks if you want to set up the iPhone from scratch or if you want to transfer data from a previous phone, choose the latter option.

– When prompted, bring your old iPhone close to the new one and the transfer process will begin.

– Follow the prompts as they appear to get information and settings from your old phone.

– Remember to keep both phones close during the transfer.

– Your new phone may need to perform some software update as part of the setup.

– All apps from your old phone will be re-downloaded to your new one.

From Apple to Android



– Download the Google Drive app on your iPhone.

– Sign in with the Google account you’ll use on your new phone.

– In the settings menu, select ‘backup’.

– Select what you want and click ‘start backup’. This step can take time.

– Turn on your new mobile and follow the configuration steps. When you are moving forward in the process, the device may ask you if you are switching from iPhone, this will download the information you have in iCloud. Doing so will replicate the Google Drive backup.

– Once you are done with the settings, you will find all your photos in the Google Photos app, contacts in the ‘Contacts’ app and calendar events in the ‘Calendar’ app.

– You will have to download all the applications manually and you will have to buy the paid ones again.