Wednesday from The Hollywood Reporter has arrived what appears to be quite interesting news, a new live-action of How to train your dragon would be in the programs of the Universal Pictures. After several previous experiences with the franchise it seems that this time too Dean DeBlois will return to take part in the project; she will write, direct and produce the film together with Marc Platt.

Adding value to this recent announcement is certainly its being the first experience of dream works with a live action film for which, among other things, casting has already begun. Although it has been talked about now for the first time, it seems that Universal Pictures has rather clear ideas about the project which in fact already reports a release date, How to Train Your Dragon live action will arrive in theaters on March 14, 2025.

During the interview we also find ourselves talking about the goals that this live action will have in the long term, the film is in all respects a reboot but where is it going with? Will it close here or will it change the original plot in any way? Dean DeBlois has spoken out on the matter. According to him the story involves Hiccup And Toothless is officially over and at the moment there seems to be no intention of continuing, the director seems to be more inclined to new spin offs.