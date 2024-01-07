Gerard Butler has been confirmed to play Stoick the Vast in the live-action adaptation of 'How to Train Your Dragon'. In this way, the Scottish actor will repeat the dish with said character, since it was he who lent his voice in the three films of the franchise. It is so Butler will follow the path Dwayne Johnsonwho will play Maui, the same role he played during the animated film 'Moana', with real actors.

With this announcement of Universal Pictures, the remembered King Leonidas from '300' is the first of the film's original cast to be confirmed for the new adaptation. At the moment it is unknown if other interpreters will follow in his footsteps.

Who will accompany Gerard Butler in the live action of 'How to Train Your Dragon'?

Despite being the first actor from the original cast to be confirmed for the adaptation of 'How to Train Your Dragon', Gerard Butler It is the third to be announced for live action. The film's developer studio confirmed some time ago that Mason Thames and Nico Parker will star in the new version, in which they will play Hiccup and Astrid, respectively. It should be remembered that Stoick is the leader of the Vikings, who opposes the friendship between Hiccup, his son, and Toothless, a dragon, since he distrusts said species.

On the other hand, who will also work on the expected adaptation is Dean DeBlois, director of the animated saga, who will direct the new project, in addition to being in charge of the script and its production. At the moment it is unknown which other actors will be part of the adaptation, which is highly anticipated by all fans of the franchise, who have already begun to speculate about the presence of different artists and their possible roles in the film.

When does the live action 'How to Train Your Dragon' premiere?

Initially, the adaptation of 'How to Train Your Dragon' was scheduled to premiere on March 14, 2024; However, the strike of the Hollywood screenwriters and actors unions caused the recordings, which were to begin on June 30, 2023, to be postponed. For this reason, the release of the film had to be delayed and It is now known that it can be seen from June 13, 2025.

What is 'How to Train Your Dragon' about?

The story of 'How to Train Your Dragon' It is based on the eponymous series of children's books written by Cressida Cowell. Its plot places us in Berk, where the Vikings have a fierce war with the dragons, who attack their town and steal their livestock. There lives Hiccup, son of the village chief, who does not stand out among the young people, but who is a very skilled inventor. However, when she was going to take down the Night Fury dragon with one of his fabrications, she befriends him, unleashing the fury of his father, Stoick the Vast.

Mason Thames and Nico Parker will star in the live action 'How to Train Your Dragon'. Photo: LR composition/Shutterstock

