According to a report from The Holywood Reportera live-action of the franchise is already in planning How to Train Your Dragon which will produce Universal Studios. Now, the project will be written, directed and produced by Dean DeBlois, who will be working on a live action film for the first time after so many years working in animation.

Now, if everything goes according to plan, the live-action of How to Train Your Dragon It will be released on March 14, 2025. In other words, at the time of writing this note, we will be two years away from this project reaching theaters around the world.

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is the first time that a Dreamworks animated project has made the leap to live-action.so it will be an interesting project or perhaps it will have a similar reception that Disney productions have.

Source: Dreamworks

Likewise, this movie franchise based on the books by Cressida Cowell saw its best years between 2010 and 2019. So, 5 years after its successes, it will seek new winds with a production that some might consider risky.

Where to watch the How to Train Your Dragon movies?

The movies of How to Train Your Dragon They are available through the Netflix service. Whether you still don’t see them or, failing that, you want to enjoy them one more time, this is the best option.

Another site to enjoy these movies is Paramount Plus, so those are out there as well. And if you prefer digital property, you can buy these animations on services like Apple TV or YouTube. It is a matter of finding the place that best suits you.

