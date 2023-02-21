The memory is a complex function that allows us remember information past and use it to understand and respond to the world around us.

Neurologists Andrew Budson and Elizabeth Kensinguer, in their book ‘Why We Forget and How to Remember Better: The Science Behind Memory’, explain thate remembering requires an active and laborious processand it is important that we strive to reconstruct the information in our minds.

There are several

reasons why we forget thingsbut normally, the errors arise in the first phase of the memory process, which is to obtain the information.

To avoid these mistakes, experts recommend focus attention on what we want to rememberorganize information, understand it and relate it to something we already know.

Mnemonic rules, which are

memory techniques that help us to remember information more easily, can also be useful.

In addition, to improve memory, it is essential to have a healthy life stylewhich includes proper nutrition, regular physical exercise and good sleep.

Experts also suggest being cognitively stimulated, s

ocially active and pay attention to what we are doing, without trying to do several things at once. For students, it is recommended study in different places and moments of the day to consolidate memories.

Finally, neurologists stress that there is nothing wrong with externalizing memory. That is to say, write down important things on calendarslists and planners does not mean that we have a poor memory.

On the contrary, this allows us to free our mind and focus on other important matters. In short, following these tips can help us improve our memory and have a healthier life.

Memory loss can be a common problem in daily life. However, there are several exercises what can be done to improve and prevent its loss.

According to experts,

Aerobic exercises, such as walking, running, bicycling, and swimming, can be beneficial for memory by increasing blood flow to the brain and helping to keep the mind active.

Another type of exercise recommended is

strength exercises, which can help improve short-term memory and cognitive function. Strength exercises may include lift weights, do push-ups and squats.

In addition to physical exercises, it is also recommended

exercise the mind with activities how to read, do crossword puzzles, play memory games and learn new things. These exercises can help keep your mind active and fit.

In general, what is important is maintain an active and healthy life both physically and mentally to prevent and improve memory loss.

We recommend you read:

Additionally, it is always important to consult with a health professional before beginning any exercise program to ensure that it is safe and appropriate for each individual.