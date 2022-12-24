The air fryer has revolutionized the market as the kitchen robot did at the time. And it is that any device that allows us to prepare meals faster becomes the perfect ally. In addition, in the case of the ‘airfryer’, its popularity is mainly due to the fact that it allows frying with a smaller amount of oil, which makes it possible to prepare healthier recipes. Although making French fries in it is the most popular, which is why it replaces the conventional fryer, this small appliance can even be used to toast bread.

Its recent arrival in kitchens has raised many questions about what food or things can be put inside. And it is that although its name translates as a fryer, it does not really fry, its operation is more similar to that of a convection oven. Therefore, the heat is transmitted through circular currents that reach all the food, although achieving the same results as a deep fryer.

The general idea that these fryers allow you to fry without oil is not entirely true because for many dishes it is better to add oil, although less. This is one of the most common mistakes when buying one. There are certain recipes where it is recommended to include this ingredient if you want to obtain a crunchier and tastier preparation, although this is not the case with toasted bread.

Yes, bread can be toasted in the air fryer. Although the toaster already allows this, with the fryer you can achieve a better and faster result, since you will be able to optimize the time. With the toaster they are made in a few minutes but you can only put two slices in and with the oven you can heat several but it takes much longer. For this reason, the fryer combines these two advantages so that you can have your toasts or even prepare canapés with toasted bread for Christmas dinners.

To toast the bread in the fryer you can also choose the multi-day bar. This is a great way to not waste food and save money. If you have to prepare breakfast for the whole family, you can do it in one go, and in a matter of three minutes they will be perfectly toasted so you can add whatever you want. In case you want to make canapés, you just have to cut it into pieces of the same size and put them inside the appliance. The ideal is to select a temperature of 200 degrees for 2 or 3 minutes so that they are at the perfect point and when eaten they are crunchy.