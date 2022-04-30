Tools, products and recommendations so that you can always play on your computer like the first day.

Last week we finished our series of recommendations for cleaning consoles with Xbox Series X | S, and even if your platform is the PC, we recommend that you also take a look at them, because many tips can be useful for your computer and peripherals such as controllers . But if we talk about PC peripheralsthe kings will always be the mouse and keyboard.

The truth is that this pair tends to lose dirt over time, they are usually found on the table and all kinds of particles end up on them, so today we are going to focus on these essential peripherals to give you a few cleaning tips that they will serve you not only to make them look with best lookif not then extend its useful life.

mouse cleaning

The mouse is going to be the easiest peripheral to clean, although you have to take into account some details. First, let’s talk about the different types of mouse and how their construction affects cleaning. As you can imagine, the simpler, the easier it will be to keep them clean: a mouse smooth surface and a dark color will keep looking much better than one with surface rough and white.

Be especially careful around the wheel and sensor areaWireless mice are also easier to maintain, by not having a cable running across the bottom of your desk, it will be easier for you to keep both the desk and the mouse clean. However, if you have a wired mouse, we recommend that you unplug it regularly to clean the cable with a brush if it is nylon or with a damp cloth if it is a plastic cable. You can just spend one wet microfiber cloth with a solution of soapy water through the mouse, being very careful not to wet the cloth too much and paying attention that the material does not leave residues, such as cloth fibers.

To rub in the most difficult areas you can use a ear bud moistened with isopropyl alcohol at 70% or less. For the small slots such as those around the buttons, we recommend using a toothpick, dragging the accumulated dirt very carefully and without excessive pressure. If you use a Finalmouse-style mouse with a grid, you will have to work a little harder with the dirt that settles through these gaps. You can remove it with a vacuum cleaner or with a compressed air spray. Be especially careful with the area of ​​the wheel and sensor.

membrane keyboards

Keyboards are not exactly a comfortable peripheral to clean, they get dirty easily and their construction collects much of the dirt from the environment between the keys, making daily maintenance difficult. We have divided the way to clean them differentiating between membrane keyboards and mechanical keyboards, but, although there are some membrane keyboards that allow the keys (keycaps) to be disassembled, we are going to focus here on those that they cannot be disassembled.

Use ear swabs dipped in isopropyl alcoholThe first thing you should do is unplug your keyboard and flip it over, shaking it gently to remove as much dirt as may have settled between the keys. Then you can use a brush or paintbrush to remove the remains that have not fallen. there are some products that serve to stick to dirt and drag it out, although we recommend that you have patience and work with ear swabs and clean between the cracks, discarding them regularly. You can find some of these swabs at cleaning kits with tips of different thickness.

If you need to use a product to remove tough dirt, soak these swabs in 70 percent isopropyl alcohol. In the case of keyboards, compressed air sprays are also a good solution, although you will have to use them carefully: bring the nozzle closer to the area you want to clean and expels air in short bursts diagonally. To clean the surface of the keyboard, use a microfiber cloth that does not leave residues, you can moisten it with the same isopropyl alcohol if you need to remove any difficult stains.

mechanical keyboards

In the case of mechanical keyboards, you can take some of the recommendations that we have given you for membrane keyboards as maintenance cleaning: turn it over, clean with a brush or wipe with a damp cloth, but if you want to carry out a cleaning thoroughly, the first step will be to extract the keys. Most likely, your keyboard included the tool to remove them, but if not, you have tool kits that will allow you to extract them without damaging them.

Soak the keys in a bucket with warm water and detergentWith all the keys out, you will have access to the motherboard cover. At this point, we do not recommend you continue disassembling parts of the keyboard, unless you are very clear about what you are doing, because with the keys removed you will have access to most of the dirt that has accumulated on the keyboard. To clean the keys, insert them into a bucket with warm water and detergent (you can use the same product you use to wash the dishes). Let them soak for several hours and then remove the dirt that has remained in the holes of the key with a toothbrush. You can dry them with a microfiber cloth.

With the keys out, what you should see is the PCB cover and the switches – you can start by removing the dirt with a handheld vacuum cleaner. This area exposes some sensitive parts of the keyboard, so you’ll need to be especially careful when cleaning. With most of the dirt removed, you can remove the remains that have been left in the gaps with a brush. To thoroughly clean the spaces between switches, a toothbrush can be of great help, if there is dirt that is difficult to remove, ear swabs dipped in isopropyl alcohol will again be the ideal solution.

With the interior of the keyboard and the keys clean, all you have to do is make sure everything is dry to proceed with its assembly. If you’re using wired keyboards, remember to clean it the same way you clean your mouse, depending on what material it’s made of. Remember that, if you are thinking of changing your mouse, at 3DJuegos you have our selection of favorite models for less than 100 euros.

