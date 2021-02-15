Be suspicious of anything that seems suspicious. That simple is the main watchword to avoid falling into the trap. From a face-to-face or telephone scam (so fashionable during the pandemic) to somewhat more sophisticated and increasingly frequent maneuvers, as they spread through social networks.

One of the most popular features of Facebook It consists of suggesting friends. “People you may know” is the phrase that results from a search carried out by mysterious algorithms. But many times, we have no idea who they are and yet we add them. Beware: because these accounts may be managed by cybercriminals.

So, more than ever, it helps how to tell if a Facebook profile is fake.

How to tell if a Facebook profile is fake

First of all, it is worth knowing why someone takes the trouble to create these types of profiles. Some of the purposes may be to cheat with fake promotions or to send spam messages in bulk (spam); investigate other peoplestalkeo); steal personal data (phishing); harass (in the case of minors, it is known as grooming) or, after obtaining compromised images (sexting) or sensitive data, commit blackmail and demand money in return (sextortion).

How do these cybercriminals act? Many times, they use photos and identities of people with real accounts to create the fake one. In particular, photos of very attractive models, a fairly common hook.

So, one of the main tools to detect a fake account is precisely to investigate the origin of the profile photo and other published images. Fake accounts generally have only one profile picture and this is usually quite artificial or too “professional”.

Before accepting a request from a stranger on Facebook, you have to do your research.

As, many times, the authors of these profiles resort to photos of other people or image banks, just use Google images for this tool to find its origin. There are even some pages on Facebook that show the photos most used to create fake profiles.

In addition to being suspicious of any stranger, Facebook has a feature that limits friend invitations to friends of our friends. It is a way of knowing, at least, where the invitation comes from.

Another tip: verify user data suggested by Facebook as a new friend. If the name is very strange or is accompanied by many numbers, you have to frown. Also, in the case of women’s profiles, if a phone number appears.

A basic rule of thumb for fake profiler could be summed up as “less is more.” They ensure that an account can be more credible if it has very general data. So, you have to be suspicious of people with little or no information on studies or work. Or if we detect inconsistent or striking information.

Many followers and few posts is a characteristic of a fake account.

Frequent name or topic changes of interest; the imbalance between followers and activity (many followers, few posts); the little movement of the account (few posts and little update) and contacts that also seem false are other indications when investigating a possible hoax on the social network.

As we said, creating a fake account, with other people’s data is not allowed. Facebook’s Bill of Rights and Responsibilities is very clear on this. In its Security section it says: “you will not create more than one personal account” and “you will not provide false personal information on Facebook, nor will you create an account for other people without their authorization.” Add: “you will not annoy, intimidate or harass any user” and “you will not use Facebook for illegal, deceptive, malicious or discriminatory acts”.

If you violate some of these rules, Facebook you can close the irregular account and actually delete millions of them from time to time. In 2020, for example, it began applying artificial intelligence (AI) through a program called Deep Entity Classification (DEC).

DEC’s functions allow the detection of cybercriminals who created fake accounts that are more similar to the real ones. DEC can connect a suspected account to all the friends, groups and pages it is related to and then further its investigation, analyzing thousands of features.

Meanwhile, from the government program Con Vos en la Web, they advise taking a screenshot of the fake profile, but without blocking it because this may prevent further investigation. Then, make the complaint to the nearest prosecutor. For more information: www.argentina.gob.ar/justicia/convosenlaweb/denuncia

SL