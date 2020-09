Question: I am 25 years old and have been having sex with my boyfriend for some time. The problem is that he really enjoys oral sex and I don’t. How can I tell her that I don’t want to do this without hurting her feelings?

answer: Oral sex is not a compulsion and if you do not find it exciting or enjoyable, then say so. I suggest you ask your boyfriend if you can do anything else instead of oral sex. If he is very keen on it and it is right with you, do it occasionally.

