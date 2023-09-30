From a very young age, children approach the topic of money by observing parents’ behaviors. When perhaps at three years old they ask us for a little game the answer could be: “I’ll buy you everything you want or I’ll make a selection” explains the teacher Alessia Agliati, psychologist and professor at the Bicocca University of Milan. To address a discussion in an explicit and more detailed way, so that children understand the value of money, it is right to wait until five years, when the cognitive skills that allow you to understand that in exchange for an object you have to give money, which is earned through work, are developed. However, the style that a family has towards money always passes through practice: we are the ones who set the good (or bad) example, specifies the psychologist.