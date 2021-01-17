If the weather conditions are very adverse and it is possible, you should avoid riding a motorcycle, but if necessary, you should mainly maintain a very low speed, a long safety distance and, although it may cost, keep your body relaxed. This way you can react quickly to any eventuality.

And with snow on the road it is best to try driving on the ruts formed by the preceding vehicle. This “clean” area can provide extra grip, but beware that there could still be ice underneath. Sometimes it is necessary to assess whether it is more rewarding to ride on a stretch of virgin snow than on a narrow rut, depending on Box Repsol. Bring the right gas point and high gears, but without dropping the engine too much. Very important, braking must continue with the rear brake accompanied after very smoothly from the front and some engine brake.

They also recommend wearing good warm and waterproof clothing, as well as reflective items. It does not hurt to carry specific motorcycle chains, although if you do not have them you can always resort to household items such as bridles or ropes to try to gain extra traction.

If you have no choice but to circulate, you must be attentive to the pressure of the tires. With very cold the pressure will drop somewhat so if to maintain it you have to raise it a little. With the tire at its correct pressure it will heat up faster. But be careful, if when driving with a motorcycle in snow you ride in an area with a good amount of it, it is convenient to lower the pressure a little to slightly increase the contact area of ​​our rubber.

It is also important after driving in these circumstances then thoroughly clean the motorcycle. Products that are used on the roads to prevent ice formation can end up corroding parts of our frames.