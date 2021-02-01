In Argentina, according to official data from the National Survey of Risk Factors (ENFR 2018), at least one in three adults has arterial hypertension (HT), that is, their blood pressure is above 14/9. Knowing your own values ​​is key to correctly controlling this disorder that many times does not give symptoms, but that is the main preventable cause of cardiovascular diseases and stroke in the world. For this reason, from the Argentine Society of Arterial Hypertension (SAHA) each year they carry out the “Know and Control” campaign, which during the pandemic acquired a special format, but which returns a worrying data: more than half of those surveyed with high values they are not well controlled.

This time, the campaign was carried out without face-to-face pressure measurements -as is customary-, but calling on people to have a blood pressure monitor in their homes. measure the pressure of the whole family and upload the data to a platform in an online survey. The call was made through social networks, mainly WhatsApp and Facebook.

As the main conclusion of the survey, it was observed that 1 in 2 people over 16 years of age (50.2%) was hypertensive. To determine this, all those who met one of these three criteria were considered: a) those who were recognized as such, b) those who took antihypertensive medication and c) those who in the measurement presented blood pressure values ​​equal to or greater than 140/90 mmHg, cut-off value established by the Argentine Consensus on Hypertension to determine high or poorly controlled blood pressure.

Of all of them, 45.6% were treated and controlled; 1 in 3 (37.2%) -despite being under treatment- had not controlled their arterial hypertension; 5.1% -although hypertensive was known- were not under treatment; and 12.1% were unaware of the diagnosis and, obviously, were not treated. In total, the 54.4% of the hypertensive or did not have their hypertension controlledEither he was not under treatment, or he did not even know he had the disease.

They participated in the campaign 7,941 over 16 years of 2,678 families (44% men and 56% women), who reported the average of 2 blood pressure measurements taken in their homes with their own blood pressure monitors, between August 12 (date chosen because it represents 8/12, equivalent to to normal blood pressure) and September 14 (9/14) instituted by the SAHA as National Hypertensive Day.

Knowing the values ​​is key to good control. Photo Shutterstock.

“The values ​​found in this campaign are not comparable with those obtained in previous editions of the ‘Know and control your blood pressure’ initiative, because unsuspecting people who were walking down the street and agreed to be part of the campaign were not evaluated, but rather people who had blood pressure monitors in their homes participated, which which is surely indicating that at least one member of the family or has hypertension or has a history that makes you concerned about the issue. Even so, 1 in 2 individuals had hypertension and 1 in 3, despite being under treatment, did not have it controlled, a situation that corresponds to what is seen daily in clinics, “said Irene Ennis, president of the Argentine Society of Arterial Hypertension (SAHA).

“In our country, in a year, 100,000 people die before the age of 75 due to a cardiovascular cause. Of these, 32,000 are attributable to the lack of control of hypertension, that is, on average 90 people die per day for not having blood pressure controlled, “said Marcos Marín, president-elect of the SAHA.

The damage caused by hypertension is basically due to 3 reasons: first, directly affects the arteries and noble organs, becoming the first cause of stroke and third cause of myocardial infarction; secondly, it has a high prevalence and also continues to increase: the latest studies show that almost half of adults can be hypertensive; and, third, and perhaps most important, the high degree of ignorance and the very low level of control: it is estimated that only 2 out of 10 hypertensive patients are well controlled.

“Like so many other times, we assume that to a large extent the lack of blood pressure control is due to the fact that many people consider that it is enough to take care of themselves a little with meals, restrict salt intake and exercising or losing weight. Of course, all this helps and is very important, but for the treatment of a hypertensive person – in addition to healthy habits – in the vast majority of cases, a pharmacological approach with one, two and even the combination of three types of drugs is essential. medications, ”Ennis said.

12/8 is a normal value.

How to take your blood pressure correctly

68.5% of the participants carried out pressure measurements with an automatic digital blood pressure monitor, which are the most recommended by specialists due to the precision of their results and ease of use, since mercury measurements have been prohibited for years and the traditional ones (aneroid) require to be calibrated periodically, which often does not happen.

From the SAHA, they explain what are the recommendations to take into account when taking blood pressure at home:

Have at least 5 minutes of rest before measuring the pressure,

sitting with the arm at the level of the heart, supported (for example, on a table) and uncovered, without tight clothing.

Empty your bladder and avoid tobacco or coffee 30 minutes before measurements.

Always measure your pressure in the same arm (preferably the left).

Rest your feet on the floor and do not cross your legs or speak during the measurement.

Two measurements must be taken which are then averaged without rounding. If there is more than 5 mmHg difference between the measurements, more measurements must be taken.

“If doubts arise from the measurements you take and give to your doctor, we must perform a 24-hour pressurometry or ABPM (continuous monitoring of blood pressure) or a Home Monitoring of Blood Pressure or MDPA (home records following a specific protocol) to confirm or rule out the diagnosis of hypertension “, they point out from the medical society.