LINAZAas we all know, it is a seed that has proven to be a powerful ally for well -being. It can be found in two main varieties (reddish and golden brown), has been viralized in recent months in social networks by content creators. Now, He continues to be recognized by experts for being a ‘superfood’.

In depth

To make the most of its aspects -positives- nutritional It is recommended to grind the seeds before consuming them. Of course, it is very important No Consume more than four or five tablespoons of this seed per day, because excessive fiber intake can cause constipation, gases, diarrhea and abdominal swelling.

As a general rule, it must remain stored in a hermetic container and protected from light, to preserve all nutrients. Although it has a soft flavor, It can be added in rice, yogurts, juices and salads. It can even be used in preparations such as cakes, breads and cookies.

Properties

Of course, It is advisable to maintain a varied and healthy diet and practice physical activities on a regular basis. Among the LINAZA BENEFITSit is worth noting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Keep eyes health . It contains lutein and zeaxantine, carotenoids with antioxidant action that protect the eye retina against ultraviolet rays of the sun and the light emitted by devices.

. It contains lutein and zeaxantine, carotenoids with antioxidant action that protect the eye retina against ultraviolet rays of the sun and the light emitted by devices. Help to lose weight . This is due to the amounts of fibers, since they prolong the feeling of satiety, helping to reduce food intake throughout the day and promote weight loss.

. This is due to the amounts of fibers, since they prolong the feeling of satiety, helping to reduce food intake throughout the day and promote weight loss. Cholesterol decreases . It is rich in fibers that reduce the absorption of the fat of food in the intestine, in addition to decreasing the production of cholesterol by the liver.

. It is rich in fibers that reduce the absorption of the fat of food in the intestine, in addition to decreasing the production of cholesterol by the liver. Fights constipation . It is rich in insoluble fibers, a type of fiber that increases the volume of feces and promotes the natural movements of the intestine.

. It is rich in insoluble fibers, a type of fiber that increases the volume of feces and promotes the natural movements of the intestine. Control glucose levels . Reduce food sugar absorption speed, helping to control blood glucose levels.

. Reduce food sugar absorption speed, helping to control blood glucose levels. Keep the health of the brain. It has good amounts of Omega-3, a healthy type of fat that improves the functioning of neurons, maintaining brain health and helping to prevent memory loss.