Taking care of your home – be it an apartment, a multi-family house or a villa or single-family house – is a much more complex and laborious activity than one is instinctively led to think. In a nutshell, it is not simply a matter of maintaining a certain level of order and cleanliness (which are also important), but of a series of small and large measures that must be put into practice almost daily, with constancy. and method, in order to make our home welcoming, comfortable and healthy, both for us who live there and for any guests. What are these precautions? Let’s try to list the most important ones below.

1. Daily cleaning

Obviously, the starting point is a meticulous cleaning of the rooms. Unfortunately, from this point of view, it must be noted that an increasing number of people prefer to spend many hours in grueling house cleaning sessions once a week (perhaps on weekends) rather than dedicating half an hour or a little more a day to the same activity. , evenly distributing the work throughout the week. Often this choice is due to work reasons, and therefore of time, but to remedy this, a domestic worker can be used. Within Milan cleaning, Rome, Turin and other large cities can also be served by efficient online booking services by qualified personnel, but even in small towns, finding collaborators with proven experience is now relatively simple.

2. Air and light

The daily change of air is essential for maintaining the decor of your home. The oxygenation of environments brings benefits not only to living beings (including our pets and our plants, if we have any), but also to the environments themselves, in particular to those furniture and furnishings built with certain materials. We are thinking above all of wood, which thanks to constant oxygenation can avoid accumulating humidity which, in the long run, could deform or even destroy certain structures. Likewise, natural light is also important, since, in a much more effective way than artificial light, it allows you to identify small accumulations of dust and dirt, especially in the most remote corners of the house.

3. Harmony in colors

The choice of colors for the furniture, curtains and furnishings is fundamental in setting up a serene and welcoming environment, to the point that they exist very in-depth studies on the subject. Obviously, an apical role is played by the personal tastes of the hosts, who very often lead to color choices that are at best counterpoint to the concept of harmonization. In the long run, however, everyone prefers to fall back on the safe side. Namely: predominance of whites on the walls, non-aggressive colors for fabrics and curtains and dark colors only on the most important furniture. Starting from these three

“Hinges”, even the most imaginative solutions can be developed, without however betraying the initial idea of ​​harmony and comfort.

4. Horror pleni

Too often we are led to cram our homes with useless and bulky, if not annoying, pieces of furniture. In other words, we tend to forget that the real protagonists of that private space that is our home are us, that within that space we should move in the most fluid, casual and free way possible. The only way to do this is to minimize the clutter of furniture and furnishings, get rid of everything that is not really essential and regain possession of a legitimate living space. Always remembering that, in a closed environment, empty spaces count at least as much as full ones, if not more.