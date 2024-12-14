How to take care of your Christmas tree now so that it lasts beyond Christmas

Christmas Time of twinkling lights, background music like carols, good resolutions and, of course, our favorite plant star: the Euphorbia pulcherrimabetter known as the Poinsettia, poinsettia or poinsettia.

It is the undisputed protagonist of December because, let’s face it, there is no Christmas corner that does not have this tropical plant that looks so cool at this time, but that usually does not last beyond February.

In this article I will tell you everything about how to take good care of it during these days and what you should take into account if you want it to last more than a couple of months, since like every star, it has some peculiarities that are worth knowing.





About the plant

This pretty plant commonly known as poinsettia or Poinsettiais native to Mexico and Central America. In its natural environment, it grows as a shrub that can reach up to four meters in height. The Aztecs were already using it long before it was associated with Christmas; they called her Cuetlaxochitl and they used it to dye fabrics and treat diseases.

Its jump onto the red carpet is attributed to Joel Roberts Poinsett, an American ambassador to Mexico who, fascinated by the plant every time he saw it growing freely in any corner, began giving it as gifts in the United States in the 19th century. Since then, it has taken Christmas decorations by storm thanks to its spectacular appearance just at this time of year.

The reason for its appearance

As many people think, the spectacular red of the Euphorbia pulcherrima It does not come from its flowers, but from its bracts, modified leaves that dress up during these dates. The true flowers of the plant, small and inconspicuous, are in the center, surrounded by these striking red ‘leaves’.

Why red? In the case of the Poinsettia, The intense red perfectly fulfills the special mission of attracting pollinators with the aim of propagating the plant.

Why just this time of year? This color change occurs in response to the photoperiod, that is, the number of hours of darkness it receives. Specifically, this plant’s flowering is stimulated when the days get shorter, unlike most plants we know and that we see full of flowers after spring (when the day begins to get longer). In the case of the poinsettia, the plant interprets that the time has come to produce these colorful bracts and prepare for its big floral debut.

It is as if the Poinsettia had an internal timer that tells him when to wear red for the Christmas party. And of course, who could resist such a Christmassy look and use it to decorate for Christmas?





Suitable location

When you get one Poinsettia, The first thing is to find the ideal place. It needs bright indirect light, but not direct sun, which can burn its delicate leaves. A place near a window with curtains that filter the light or in a place with good natural lighting is perfect. It is a bit complicated, especially at this time of year, but avoid placing it in places with sudden changes in temperature or drafts, such as near heaters, radiators or at the entrance of the house.

Irrigation

Watering is one of the most delicate points, since as often happens with some tropical plants like this, if you overdo it, you will lose it. The Poinsettia prefers slightly dry soil between watering and watering and not leaving the roots wet all the time. A trick is to stick your finger into the soil about 2 cm: if it is dry, it is time to water. If it’s wet, wait a couple more days.

Humidity and temperature

If you use the heating (or air conditioning) a lot, you can increase the humidity by placing more plants nearby or a container with water so that the air humidity is a little higher. This will create an ideal microclimate without the risk of waterlogging the roots.

The Poinsettia She will be super comfortable with those 18-20°C inside the house, although avoid placing her in places where the temperature fluctuates a lot so as not to drive her crazy.

so that you Euphorbia pulcherrima survive and bloom again the following year, you should take care of it in the same way with the exception that in summer it will be a little more greedy with watering and somewhat more delicate with the environmental temperature.





After it loses its flowers, you can prune the branches that have been drying to give it a new shape, emitting new shoots that will give you a lot of play for next Christmas.

To get it to flower again, you’ll need to do some homework in the fall: make sure it receives 12-14 hours of darkness a day for at least eight weeks to induce the formation of red bracts and prepare for flowering next Christmas. To do this, you can move it to another dark room or put a box on top of it. Another more sustainable alternative is to let it do what it wants. It may not produce those spectacular red bracts, but you can count on it surviving past Christmas.

Toxicity

Although it is very decorative, it has a certain toxicity that we must consider. Its white sap, a milky substance that flows when cutting or damaging its leaves or stems (latex), can cause skin irritation, redness and mild discomfort. If it comes into contact with the eyes, it may cause eye irritation. If ingested, it can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, such as vomiting or diarrhea, although its toxicity is considered low compared to other plants.

To avoid problems, it is important to keep it out of the reach of children and animals, who could nibble on it out of curiosity. If you handle the plant, especially while pruning, wear gloves to protect your skin. In case of accidental contact with the sap, wash with soap and water. If severe symptoms occur after contact or ingestion, consult a doctor or veterinarian immediately.