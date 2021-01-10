Car batteries store electrical energy thanks to a chemical reaction that takes place inside. As in most chemical reactions, temperature greatly affects its reactivity. Normally, the cold slows them down, even stops them completely.

If the fact that the batteries have worse performance in cold weather, we add that the car also runs worse in the cold, we have the perfect soup for something to go wrong. Starting a car engine in very cold weather is worse for several reasons, but mainly because it is more difficult to make the fuel burn in cold cylinders and, in addition, because the oil is thicker, so that the electric motor that has to turn the combustion engine also costs more to turn and its electrical consumption increases.

Furthermore, cin the cold we also have a higher electricity consumption on board Due to the fact that we put the heating fan on full, the electric rear window defroster, it is usually circulated with the lights on, the windshield wipers, etc.

Tips for caring for your car battery in winter

If we look at what has been said above, we already have some clues of what we should do to avoid battery problems on colder days:

• The main advice is to make it easy for them. Instead of getting to the car, turning on the radio, the heater and the lights … before starting it, what we have to do is keep all electrical consumers off and do not turn them on until the engine is running.

• The second tip is avoid very short journeys as much as possible in which we barely give the alternator time to recover the energy that the battery has had to give to start the engine.

•Avoid constant starts and stops the motor. Those cars that have a ‘start & stop’ system have an electrical power control unit that checks the state of charge before deciding whether or not to turn off the engine at a traffic light, so that it is not necessary to turn off the ‘start & stop’, although it is recommended on the most extreme cold days.

•Keep your contacts clean– Battery terminals can sulfate and create a surface oxide layer that prevents electrical energy from entering or leaving the battery properly. Keep the contacts clean and, if they are dirty, remove them and clean them with a hard brush but made of non-conductive material to avoid short circuits if we touch a metal part with the brush while cleaning the positive terminal. If you do this with a wire brush, disconnect both the positive and negative battery cables.

•Check the electrolyte level: at present almost all batteries are hermetic, but there are still some that have caps that allow us to check the electrolyte level of each of the battery cells. The correct level is about one cm above the battery plates, which should be completely submerged in it. If the level is low, we will add distilled water until the level exceeds that centimeter above the plate.

•At the first suggestion of a battery failure, change itToday’s cars are loaded with electronic systems and the condition of the battery is critical to their operation. As soon as the car makes any pretense of not wanting to start correctly, you notice that the starter motor turns slower than normal or the lights lose intensity, have the battery checked and replace it if necessary. Nobody wants to spend money for free, but being stranded at the worst time is even worse.