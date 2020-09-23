Women have more problems with Caesarean delivery. In this, a large cut is placed on the stomach to remove the baby. In caesarean delivery, the most worrying thing is how to take care of the stitch area. If stitches are not properly taken care of during this period, there is a risk of delay in recovery or infection.

Therefore, it is important for every woman who has had a cesarean operation to know how to take care of the stitches after the operation.

cleanliness

It is very important to keep the stitch area clean, or else infection may occur. You can ask the doctor how and with whom to clean the stitches. After the bath, dry the stitch and change the bandage daily.



Snow crust

Some women also have swelling with pain at the stitch. You can reduce it by applying ice bag or with the help of cold compress. Hot Sikai also provides relief. Take care of stitches while getting up or walking.

Cosmetics used

Do not use any kind of cosmetic at the stitch area. They contain chemical which can cause itching or infection on the stitch area. Use a product only on the advice of a doctor.



How long does the wound heal

The wound will heal completely within about six weeks after the operation. For this time, you need to be a little careful. Allow the stitches to fill up completely so that it does not stretch when lifting hard work or heavy items.

What to do to heal

Giving proper nutrition to the body can help in healing wounds and creating healthy tissue. For this, you have to eat nutritious food. Avoid lifting heavy items for the first six weeks after the operation, do not do household chores and stay away from work for too long, otherwise stitches can get stretched.