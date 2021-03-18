Children at increasingly younger ages are coming into contact with the internet and online communication. The first paths are through classes on virtual platforms, game applications such as Roblox, video portals or publications on Instagram.

In this sense, the social network of photos aupdated its privacy policies and released new measures to protect minors of 18 years. These consist of an adult will not be able to send direct messages to a minor person in case they do not follow each other.

The policy will be accompanied by warnings and notifications that will appear when an adult attempts to contact you by message with a teenager.

Instagram also announced that it is working on a new system that can detect the age of users. Currently the minimum age is 13 years old, but the application cannot detect that this is true.

On Instagram, an adult will not be able to send direct messages to an underage person in case they do not follow each other. Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Using the internet has many benefits, but it also has many dangers. This is shown, for example, by the figures from the “Cyberlife III” Study of November 2020.

According to this report, 37.5% of the students surveyed had already been victims of cyberbullying, a drastic increase compared to the result of 2017 when the proportion was 24.2%.

Examples of cyberbullying include andl harassment, coercion or defamation in digital spaces. However, it is far from the only risk on the Internet. Worst of all, the Internet also has dangers such as theft of personal data or identities.

Examples of cyberbullying include harassment, coercion, or defamation in digital spaces. Photo devolo.

Parents should know what content children are consuming and talk to them about the dangers. Curiosity should be approached with the same seriousness as anxieties and problems. It is also important that they know:

Anyone posting photos or other information online in any way should be aware that this data may fall into the hands of other people.

When online, people can pretend to be someone else entirely.

Dangerous context may be hidden behind seemingly harmless hyperlinks.

An extra barrier

Hardware and software that contain reliable security mechanisms is another possible barrier. The German network specialists at devolo offer for their adapters State-of-the-art protection features such as 128-bit AES encryption and the possibility of limiting the time of Internet use.

Through the software, parents can define through intuitive and simple user management, the hours in which you can access the Internet.

Thus, children can gradually learn to interact with the online world. The best way to do it is from the hand of their parents.

Modern functions of Mesh Wi-Fi makes online connections extremely stable and reliableas the adapters automatically control the distribution of data and ensure that the terminals always communicate with the best possible access point.

Support for the standard of current WPA3 security The Wi-Fi Alliance also ensures extremely secure connections and protects data.