Classic and contemporary

G&D Developers, together with the AS Arquitectura studio, designed this excellent building that fuses classic architecture with contemporary, preserving the facade of a house from the last century.

The draft It has 5 floors with units 1, 2 and 3 rooms ranging from 25m2 to 87 m2. All apartments have open views and excellent light.

“It is an excellent time to invest because the properties are with the lowest prices on the market in years, and this particular project is ideal for homeowners as well as for the investor who wants to generate a permanent or temporary income”, says Leonardo Cesar Colusso of Cesars Properties.

Connected neighborhood

Building Stones 1684 It is located in a strategic area of ​​the City of Buenos Aires; in the vicinity of numerous green spaces such as Lezama Park, universities such as UADE and UAI. A few meters away, you will find the gastronomic center of Av. Caseros and entertainment points such as the San Telmo market, the MAMBA, the MACBA and the Usina del Arte. In addition, the project is located near other points of interest such as the Puerto Madero and La Boca neighborhoods.

The building fuses classic with contemporary architecture, preserving the facade of a house from the last century.

Regarding transport, it is located in an accessible area both for arriving by car and for those who travel by public transport. It is located 5 blocks from the subway C, steps from the Metrobus and numerous bus lines and close to the accesses to the AU 9 de Julio and AU La Palta Bs As highways.

“The union of two traditional neighborhoods of the City, San Telmo and Barracas, is the area chosen by both professionals and students. The strategic location, the high-quality finishes and the contrast between the classic and the contemporary make Piedras 1684 a different and attractive project for both the end user and the investor“, concludes Colusso.

The project is located a few meters from the gastronomic center of Av. Caseros and close to various entertainment points.

Advance and financing in pesos

With regard to commercialization, you can acquire a unit with an advance of 40% and quotas in pesos until possession, which are adjusted by the index of the construction chamber.

For more information, you can contact: G&D 4777-5003, whatsapp 113129-6417, [email protected]

CESARS 43002281, whatsapp1159336827, [email protected]

Look also



Look also

