It seems that Microsoft still has many surprises that it has not made official. And this has to do with the possibility of synchronizing the Xbox Series X | S controller with several devices at the same time. The Xbox Series X controller can be used for many different thingsfrom playing games on your console to pairing it with Android for Project xCloud and on Windows 10 PCs to enjoy Game Pass or the games you want on these devices.

Although Microsoft seems to have made this very clear, it turns out that you don’t need to manually re-sync your Xbox Series X controller every time you want to switch devices. Instead, you just have to follow a few simple instructions with which you can sync your Xbox Series X controller with multiple devices at the same time, and switch between these very easily.

This is Pulse Red, the new Xbox Series X | S controller

How to sync the Xbox Series X | S controller with multiple devices at the same time

Choice of sync your Xbox Series X controller with multiple devices at once is a great feature. In simple terms, this means that if you want to sync with your Xbox again, you simply need to double-tap the sync button on the top of the controller, and syncing with another device only requires holding the button down until it blinks a few times. .

The biggest restriction around this seems to be that only the console and one additional device can be memorized at a timeBut if you switch back and forth regularly, this should save you a lot of time and trouble down the road. The steps to achieve syncing the Xbox Series X controller with multiple devices at the same time are as follows:

Synchronize the Xbox controller to your console and then synchronize it to your mobile device or PC When you want to switch, press and hold the “sync” button on your controller to switch to the last paired mobile / PC device. You should let it blink 2-3 times. Press the “sync” button on your controller twice to return to your Xbox. It will blink once.

In this video shared by a Twitter user, you can see it at work: