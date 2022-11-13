The suspension of the benefit is necessary to collect maternity or paternity leave. / PHOTOLIA

When you have children you can apply for financial aid for baby care. In the event that this maternity or paternity leave coincides while you receive a contributory unemployment benefit, you must suspend it in order to collect the maternity or paternity benefit, which since 2019 are unified into a single benefit called birth and child care.

To be a beneficiary, employed or self-employed workers must be registered or assimilated to the registered situation, enjoy the rest periods for birth and care of minors and have the minimum contribution required in each case. Employed or self-employed workers who, in the event of childbirth, meet all the requirements established to access the childbirth and child care benefit, except for the minimum contribution period, will also benefit from the birth subsidy. Those under 21 years of age will not be required to make a minimum contribution. This aid is also contemplated for those who adopt a child under 6 years of age.

While the maternity or paternity leave lasts, days of the unemployment benefit are not consumed. When it ends, you can resume the suspended benefit and receive the same amount for the time you had left before the suspension. You can request the suspension through the Electronic Office of the State Public Employment Service, or at its benefits office.

How to apply for suspension online



To do it through the internet you need to identify yourself through a digital certificate, electronic DNI or username and password obtained through the [email protected] system.

– After accessing with any of these ways, a window will appear where you can consult the personal data, offering the possibility of changing the data for notifications.

– The next step is to select the reason for the cancellation and the date.

– In the event that the cause of the leave is accredited by a doctor, the pertinent reports must be attached.

– To confirm the cancellation you must enter your credentials and it will already be requested.

How to request leave in person



If you want to request the suspension of the benefit in person, you must go to an office of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), making an appointment in advance at the Electronic Office or by calling by phone. Together with the cancellation communication, which you can download in this

linkyou must present:

– In the case of maternity, the Family Book or document that proves the adoption or fostering, or maternity report, or any document that proves this situation.

– In the case of paternity, the Family Book, or document proving the adoption or foster care.

You will receive a copy of the request for withdrawal submitted, stating the date and reason for the withdrawal. With this document, you must go to the corresponding INSS office to request the maternity/paternity benefit.