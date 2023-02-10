Doubts, self-demand, loneliness, satisfaction and gratitude. The first feature film is accompanied by an endless number of states of mind that five new directors who are causing a lot to talk about are already familiar with: Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, Carlota Pereda, Elena López Riera, Mikel Gurrea and Juan Diego Botto. For the latter, the transition from one side of the camera to the other has been noticeable: «As an actor, sometimes you go home saying «It didn’t turn out well». But as a director I’ve had hellish nights.” Ruiz de Azúa, the great favorite of the night for ‘Cinco lobitos’, sympathizes with him: «It is true that there is a point in the filming in which you are alone and you have to bet on your intuitions».

That same pressure has also been felt by Carlota Pereda, who spent the filming worried about the mixture of tones -thriller, humor, drama- that she proposed in ‘Cerdita’. “Until one day in the middle of the day I said ‘okay, we have a movie’, I knew it was going to work and then I relaxed.” A similar certainty, more from guts than from reason, was felt by Mikel Gurrea when he saw Vicky Luengo interpret the final dance of ‘Suro’: «I remember saying «Cut» and wondering how I was going to be able to direct that day after that impressive thing what we just saw.” For her part, Elena López Riera’s experience with ‘El agua’ was somewhat unorthodox, with a script that was constantly being rewritten and several weeks of rehearsals. «I claim to work from disorder, although it does not fit so well with the industry». Let’s talk to all of them about chaos, presentiments, accidents and learning.

