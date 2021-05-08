“Hi how are things. I am Ida. an immigrant in an irregular situation in Spain. ” So he began to introduce himself Ida Carruido in 2019 when he felt that of the glassy itinerary that he was traveling as without papers in Barcelona, ​​after leaving his country, Venezuela, had germinated a handful of “tips”.

And it occurred to him to open a YouTube channel, Ida’s ticket. what in a year and a half it gathered 12,500 subscribers, and from where it gives advice to those who are thinking of emigrating without dual citizenship or support of any kind.

“Many Argentines write to me. I have noticed that it is a group that is rebounding in migratory movements ”, says Ida to Clarion.

In her videos and live sessions, which sometimes close to 50,000 views, Ida without modesty recounts how her own one-way ticket was from Venezuela, where she had graduated in Criminology at the University of the Andes, to the Autonomous University of Barcelona, where he had gotten a vacancy to study a master’s degree in Political Marketing.

Ida Carruido has more than 12,500 subscribers on You Tube and gave a talk with tips for “without papers.”

The tough job of surviving

“I came with a profession, work experience, 21 years, alone, with 400 dollars in my pocket and without a visa,” he begins by saying in the TED talk he gave in Tarragona, Catalonia.

“I had managed to pay the tuition but it was not possible for me to pay for a study visa since, among the multiple requirements, I had to prove that I had a bank account with about 20 thousand euros to pay for my stay and my classes during the two years that it lasted. that master’s degree. My only option was to enter as a tourist ”, he says.

This allowed him to legally stay in Spain for three months, after which time Cinderella’s carriage turned into a pumpkin. From then on, Ida was one “without papers” in Spain.

“For fear of being discovered, I did not go to the doctor when I was very ill and did not report when I was a victim of assaults,” says 26-year-old Ida, who among the precarious jobs The one who accepted was, for coins and a thousand hours, a saleswoman, a nanny, a girl, a moving house worker, a call center. Among other proposals that he also received, and did not accept, was prostitution.

The popularity of her YouTube channel led her to be contacted by several law firms specialized in immigration law to collaborate with them.

Today Ida lives with Arnau, a Catalan who she met on Tinder two years ago and with whom she left a record at the City Council that they are a “de facto couple”, a procedure through which she obtained the dreamed of residence and work permit in Spain.

Half a million immigrants without papers

According to a report by the Foundation for Applied Economics Studies (FEDEA), there are some 500,000 illegal immigrants in the country whose regularization would contribute 1.75 billion euros a year to the public coffers.

“The first thing you should do when you arrive in Spain”, “Work without papers”, “Is it possible to reside in Spain while irregular?”, “How did I study a master’s degree in Spain without papers”, “Detention for being without papers” are some of the topics that Ida breaks down in her videos.

Thursdays are usually guest days: lawyers specialized in immigration law who respond, live, to the concerns of Ida’s followers.

-How complicated is it to obtain residence in Spain for an immigrant without dual citizenship or a work contract?

-There are many ways to have residence in Spain but they are utopian. The requirements are very unattainable, complicated. Some seem to have been designed for people of a certain social status and most of us do not comply.

“There are many ways to have residence in Spain but they are utopian. The requirements are very unattainable, complicated “

-What do you have to do as soon as you arrive in Spain if you have no intention of leaving?

-Try to register, the registry in which it appears that you are a neighbor or resident. Sometimes the person who rents you the house or the room does not want to appear. You have to know that you can register without a fixed address, a figure that some municipalities do not even know about. Then register at the consulate of your country. And get a mobile number. There are much cheaper companies than the big advertising companies.

-What is the most frequent query you receive these days?

– At the moment there are three. “How can I come?” They ask me. You have to take certain risks such as entering as a tourist and not being caught by the controls at the airport and today it is more complicated by the restrictions. The second is denials of asylum. Right now Spain is rejecting them faster and many people are left in limbo because they are denied, but they do not have enough time to access another type of residence and they are left as irregular. In those cases there are very few options. And the third query is for the social roots is the best known figure.

-What does it consist of?

-The social roots consists in that you are here, at least, three years in an irregular administrative situation, without papers, and that after proving it with documentation that you have been issued here, such as taking a course, medical appointments, having sent money abroad, you get an employment contract. It must be one year, full time, minimum wage and the employer cannot have social security or finance debts.

-Does that mean that in order to legally reside in Spain you have to be illegal for three years?

-Yes. It is perverse. The curious thing here is also that the migrant has to be responsible for ensuring that his employer has been all his life in order with the public administration and the payment of taxes. And even if you receive a job offer and go to the Immigration office ahead of time, you cannot speed up the steps. Yes or yes you have to wait three years.

“The pandemic worsened, increased and hastened that certain problems finished exploding because they already existed.”

-How are migrants experiencing the pandemic in Spain?

-The pandemic worsened, increased and hastened that certain problems finished exploding because they already existed. Most migrants usually carry out essential tasks and the Spanish State took great advantage of foreigners with health training, and even some in an irregular situation, who were hired by the autonomous communities for hospitals, for nursing homes and then gave them discharged because they were in an irregular situation.

-What happens with people “without papers” who are infected with Covid?

-It is interesting because here health is universal. But it depends on each community to serve them or not. They usually ask for an identity document and a health card. If you do not have it, you have to prove that you are registered, that you are a resident. There it gets complicated and you have to resort to social services. Sometimes they don’t want to attend to them. I know people who were infected and passed the disease at home because they are afraid of rejection.

-In your TED talk you emphasized “the migrant lottery.” How much does the luck factor influence a “without papers”?

-The immigration policies are leaving many lives to their fate. There is a luck factor that is very high: that you are at the right time and place. I made an attempt on my life and if it hadn’t been for people who stopped me, I wouldn’t be here. My luck factor? There was not one. There were many. A network of people. Today, all migrants depend on luck.

Madrid. Correspondent

CB