7.00 hours. The snooze alarm goes off on the primary day of workplace for the brand new regular. It’s time to change the digital conferences with the boss and the improvised workplace in the lounge for the previous work routine. Or not. As a result of, in actuality, the previous workplace and its customs not exist. Social distance markers, containers with hydroalcoholic gels, disinfectant sprays and posters with laws to cut back contact between workers remind us that the house we went to from Monday to Friday throughout working hours is a really completely different place. He coronavirus It has fully modified it. And within the midst of this new actuality but to be launched, the checklist of doubts about methods to behave at work is lengthy.

It begins as quickly as you allow residence. What sort of displacement to decide on? Meter? Bicycle? Bus? Automotive? Within the pre-covid period, public transport with which to keep away from site visitors jams and air pollution was, along with the bicycle, essentially the most sustainable and politically appropriate choice. Now, no one disputes its sustainability, however issues are usually not so clear when it comes to political correctness if respect for others is included on this idea. Based on a study from the College of Southampton, which measured the potential of contagion in a prepare automobile when an individual contaminated with the coronavirus was touring in it, this varies between a median of 0.32% and 1.5% relying on whether or not the individual contaminated travels individually or in the identical row as the remainder of the vacationers. That’s the reason the researchers warn of the necessity to concentrate to the protection distance. It’s also the advice of the Authorities in its “Guide to good practices in the workplace”, the place it’s advisable to prioritize mobility choices that assure an interpersonal distance of two meters. And plainly now we have extra prospects to regulate it by selecting particular person transport.

This primary alternative of the day, if the employee can really select, is adopted by many others. For instance, what’s the easiest way to get by way of the doorway of our workplace? Except we belong to the small share of fortunate individuals who have contactless biometric identifiers (these gadgets learn the palm of the hand) or who use distant facial recognition to open the doorways, it’s time to do it the normal manner: both with a handkerchief to show the knob or utilizing the elbow, that a part of our physique that has taken on an sudden function with the arrival of the coronavirus. The reason being that, as Javier Blasco, director of The Adecco Group Institute recollects, based on the protocol of the Ministry of Well being, strange corporations are solely obliged to scrub all contact factors as soon as a day. “Besides in sanitary services and different actions, which can have protocols with a much less frequent frequency, applicable to the traits and depth of use of the work facilities,” he factors out.

Then we are able to wash our palms with hydroalcoholic gel, or cleaning soap and water, which corporations are obliged to offer their workers, and go to our office. Within the occasion that we wouldn’t have a hard and fast place and we are able to select the place to find ourselves, so long as we keep interpersonal distance, a brand new doubt will assail us. The place is it higher to sit down? In the midst of the room? In a nook so far as attainable from others? Subsequent to a window? The query will not be as whimsical as it could appear.

A couple of weeks in the past, the WHO agreed with the scientist Lidia Morawska, who said that the best danger of an infection happens in closed and crowded areas, except air flow is environment friendly. Alongside the identical strains, a document launched by the Ministry of Well being, the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Vitality and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Problem, affirms that the air-con installations can act as yet another measure of prevention in opposition to contagion, including that it’s It’s vital that the provision of outdoor air is all the time the utmost that the system permits. Additionally the Spanish Affiliation of Workplaces recommends in a guide present air by pure air flow, by way of the home windows when the thermal situations enable it and the standard of the surface air is passable. Therefore it looks as if a good suggestion to sit down by a window if attainable. However you will not be sitting there all day …

put distances with colleagues with out hurting anybody

Not all the pieces within the job they’re tables, home windows and doorways. Clearly. Contact with colleagues is crucial, and the connection with them is not going to disappear. However it might probably increase necessary questions. The primary one emerges for the time being of the reunion with somebody whom we had not seen since they confined us and he extends his hand: it’s a cordial gesture that may put us in a compromise. He could also be a colleague we respect and belief. But in addition that neither of the 2 circumstances happens. What to do for those who appear to mean to keep away from the elbow salutes imposed because the arrival of SARS-CoV-2 and we see this as pointless danger? Specialists advise sincerity, even when it’s a superior.

“If we really feel insecurity and sure discomfort in these conditions, essentially the most applicable factor is to speak it by making it clear that every certainly one of us has our insecurities and that they have to be revered in moments as unsure as these we reside in,” says psychologist José Antonio Luengo, secretary of the Board of Authorities of the Official School of Psychologists of Madrid. However it’s handy to do it with out acrimony, “in an empathic manner, explaining your causes in a pleasant tone. On many events, the behaviors of others that alarm us a lot are nothing however blunders“, it states.

To make sure that our empathy stays intact regardless of the alarm state of affairs, it’s advisable to be ready. Because the psychologist Julia Vidal, director of the Human Space psychology heart, explains, a superb technique is to consider what to say as a result of “transmitting our discomfort may be very troublesome, and if we’re not ready to do it, what will come out is to pout” . Subsequently It’s advisable to beforehand put together a small “cutlet”. “For instance, if somebody will get too shut, we are able to remark: ‘I perceive that that is sophisticated and that we neglect to maintain our distances, however, what do you assume if I remind you when you’re going to get nearer or in case I I acquired too shut, do you remind me? ”, he says.

At lunchtime, higher alone or accompanied?

The day continues, and eventually it’s time for lunch. Once more, doubt takes maintain of us. Can we eat within the workplace, on our web site? Or is it preferable to do it within the eating room of the constructing if in case you have one? We could go exterior? “The bottom line is to keep up the measures of hygiene private and floor areas always, together with social distance, “says Víctor Canalda, senior technician in Occupational Threat Prevention, lawyer and professor of Labor Regulation on the Open College of Catalonia, who reminds that it’s advisable to keep away from conditions during which they might inhaling or ingesting doubtlessly infectious substances.

If we’re afraid of catching it, we’ll go for a solo meal. Based on psychologists, it might be a pure and adaptive response, since worry “prepares us for motion and to guard ourselves. Thus, a ‘affordable’ dose of worry of what’s taking place is even wholesome”Explains José Antonio Luengo. And we might really feel it once more when, after consuming, we take into consideration brushing our enamel. Ought to we wait to get residence to do it? “The reasoning is similar as with meals in shared areas,” says Canalda, who recollects that, if we’re alone, “disinfecting the toilet surfaces prematurely ought to be sufficient.”

It is time to go residence, respiration simple for having complied with all of the prevention guidelines to keep away from contagion. However, simply earlier than leaving the door, the boss tells us {that a} colleague has examined constructive in a PCR, so we should endure the identical check. Can we refuse? “The refusal, which might pose a danger to the potential contaminated and to the remainder of the workforce, may imply stopping entry to the office and, the place applicable, the applying of disciplinary measures”, recollects the director of The Adecco Group Institute , Javier Blasco. And, as José María Álvarez, president of the Spanish Affiliation of Workplaces (AEO) recollects, if all protocols are adopted, returning to the workplace doesn’t need to contain dangers. “I feel it’s safer to be working in an workplace the place all the foundations are being met than in lots of locations of social coexistence,” he says.