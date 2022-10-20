The Internet has been an integral part of our existence, of our daily life, for at least fifteen years.

You text us about it Whatsapp, Telegramis posted on Facebook, even those who do not use social media (except for some “resistant” who do not use the internet) for good or bad uses the network for some type of research.

To this we must add that nowadays there are services that work exclusively (or at least mainly) through the internet.

Some examples can be found in some companies that, since the pre-pandemic period, only accept online applications, no longer the physical curriculum.

If you then consider all the sales or organizational services that work only through the internet (for example the INPS that only works with the SPID, just to name one), the services and organizations that depend on the network are really many. .

What if the internet itself collapses one day? What if it stops working at any moment?

Now this article does not serve to bring out any type of conspiracy theory and not on the possible consequences of theft, misery, street fights and so on, what is certain is that the lack of internet in our lives would be a considerable inconvenience.

We are all more or less dependent on it, even those who do not make direct use of it. There is little to do.

But be careful: in the first place we are talking about being without internet, not without electricity, there the technology would use little in any case; secondly, in this scenario the classic cellular network continues to work anyway, keep this last part in mind.



Prepare for the absence of the internet: backup copies and more

Given that it is very difficult that you will hear on TV, on the radio or through some newspaper article (online and not) that someone explicitly tells you “from tomorrow the internet closes”, the fact remains that these are precautions that should be done regardless; after all, in your home for various reasons you can remain disconnected for days.

Backup copies means saving all your files on physical media, therefore not in a cloud; There are various methods to do this.

Among these we have: the internal memory of the smartphone or tablet, internal memory of the computer, SD cards, USB sticks, external hard drives; even CD-ROMs and other types of discs can perfectly adapt to this purpose.

Regarding the saving of files on external media, however, we mean everything, everything Everything: movies, TV series, music, your own drawings and any type of data you may have

Android users can save APK files on external media (or on the memory of their devices), which will be indispensable for applications that also work when disconnected (but this you will see shortly).

The same thing can be said for Windows PC users on .exe files and on various programs already installed that work even without internet: do not delete them; same story for other desktop operating systems.

Among these important things also downloaded the maps, in fact, maps on mobile devices work even without a network, although it will no longer be possible to update them via the internet after its disposal.

Applications like OsmAnd and Organic Maps in fact they serve this purpose: have offline maps available, via satellite, and then the devices will be able to adjust in their own way.

Despite the absence of internet, the smartphone can still be useful to you

As seen in the article on the use of smartphones and tablets when disconnected from the network, here are 17 ideas for offline use of android devices.

However, remember that in this hypothetical scenario even if you will no longer be able to use WhatsApp and Telegram, after having the recipient’s numberyou can still send the classic SMS.

Although text messages have fallen into disuse thanks to the internet, remember that you can still use them as long as the classic cellular network continues to work.

If you do not have many technological claims on the telephony front and for some arcane reason you have never found yourself with a smartphone, you can always re-cover your old standard cell phones (commonly called “dumbphones” nowadays) like the good old Nokia 3310.

However, as you saw in the article on the ideas of using Android smartphones and tablets offline, the Smartphone however, it is not an object to throw away: even in the absence of internet it can prove to be very useful between SMS, calls, offline maps, calculator, bluetooth intercom and so on and so forth.

So how would I be able to find out in a world without internet?

Newspapers, TV, radio (AM and FM) will still continue to function. Of course, one can question (and not a little) their reliability, the fact is that a bit like “there are not only social networks like Facebook or Instagram”, a similar reasoning is also applicable to TV and radio.

In addition to the “commercial” FM radios, it is however possible to listen to AM radio (with a suitable antenna), city FM radio, to receive local television networks in addition to the “usual notes” (RAI 1, Rete 4, etc.).

Small note: most of both smartphones and “dumbphones” have the ability to receive FM radio stations before headphones (which are used by the devices as an antenna to receive the FM band).

In the scenario “the internet stops working forever”, however, many municipalities are not excluded from putting up municipal bulletins or LED screens with news, as well as a return of newsreels; however, these remain mere hypotheses.

The fact remains that in this scenario TV, print newspapers and radio would become the only means of information in the absence of counter-information blogs, to understand.

A portable radio (at the stalls or in small shops you will find little) will be very useful, there are also adapters on the market for smartphones that transform the smartphone into an antenna, since in this scenario you will not be able to use the smartphone connected to the internet.

If you want to take a trip outside the city and maybe know the weather you will have to follow the hypothetical weather TV channel (or radio station) and wait for the affected area to be talked about: remember that you will not be able to connect via the internet to any weather application, not even the most precise of the world.

What about entertainment?

Without bothering the old consoles like the Atari, the NES, the SEGA MEGA Drive or the first PlayStation, however both consoles and PCs can be used to play (still) since most video games work offline.

For the rest you will have to go to more “classic” things: comics, books, TV series (perhaps waiting for the right time on the right channel) or you can send an SMS to your old childhood friend via your smartphone (the cellular network takes again …), very 2000s, don’t you think?

Of course, if you still own a CRT TV and still have the old consoles mentioned above, it might be time for a rediscovery of the old glories, as well as watching the movies and series that you may have saved yourself before the internet stopped. to work.

Non-technological tools that can come in handy

The atlas or guides with maps (put your smartphone with offline maps off…) and maybe the compass will be very useful when you want to take a trip outside the city.

The calendar will continue to be useful for marking important dates and events; another useful thing could be to keep a slate in the living room or in the kitchen where you can communicate absences, what you have cooked, in short, communicate when you are not there with other members of the house.

These “non-technological objects” also include notebooks, papers, pens, pencils for the most diverse reasons; It is true that you can still take notes with your smartphone or tablet, but it is equally true that, for example, drawing a map of an area is more complex in a world without internet.

Is video surveillance still possible?

On a theoretical level, video surveillance is possible both with digital and analog methods, this is absolutely not a problem: for obvious reasons you will not be able to connect remotely if the internet closes its doors forever, so the only option will be to record and watch the videos at home on your computer.

But how do I know the exact time without internet?

Even today many FM radios through time signaltell you the exact time.

This does not mean that you must always have a radio with you: There have been radio-controlled clocks on the market for years that interface with this time signal to mark the exact time.

The technology of the time signal, although in the collective imagination it is connected to Wi-Fi, it is actually disconnected from the internet.

Bluetooth? It will come in very handy!

As it is no longer possible to download files from the internet or pass them via Skype or Telegram, smartphones via bluetooth they are (still) able to exchange data with each other.

But bluetooth can do much more, such as connecting to radios for audio and listening to the music you have on your phone (if it’s in memory, you don’t need the internet) or even making a sort of rudimentary doorbell with two smartphones connected via bluetooth.

Router and modem will not be thrown away

It may seem absurd but if the internet were to stop working, routers and modems (even old ones) would still be useful.

Which? They can still make intranets.

What could they be for, you ask? A network intranet it can have several uses.

Between using a NAS for a multimedia (and not) home network, if you have a very large place (and if you know how to program and create a network, but a separate article would be needed for this), hypothetically you can even create a local chat with the users of the family, a sort of “MSN Messenger of the poor”, to understand.

A media server could be used to listen to music without having to carry the devices around the house (remember that tools like Alexa or Google Dot in a world without internet would become unusable).

Trivial: an intranet, especially in a large company, where you have to go a long way to communicate, can save time, and would make objects that are linked to a double-wire with the internet (smartphones and tablets) paradoxically usable for one of their original purposes: chat and communication remotely.

At the end of the fair

These are just some suggestions of things that can be done in the absence of the internet, on which we have been dependent for more than a decade; unfortunately you cannot assume that it can last forever, since the internet is also made by men.

It may not happen in the short term, but it could also happen tomorrow, it cannot always be taken for granted that “things go like this because they have always been like this”, so to speak.

Ultimately these are just some of the things that can be done with technology if the internet were to stop working forever: that’s all.