With the arrival of summer, Beaches in the United States become popular places for rest and recreation, but also increasing concern about one particular issue: Possible encounters with sharks. According to experts, Knowing how to react can make all the difference between a safe encounter and a dangerous situation.

According to the criteria of

In dialogue with the media 20 minutesJosé Carlos García Gómez, professor of marine biology, He compared the behavior of sharks to that of dogs: both use an “exploratory bite” to investigate potential prey.

If you spot a shark while in the water, The key is to stay calm and avoid sudden reactions.. In that sense, The advice is Do not despair or make agitated movementsas this can be interpreted as prey behavior and trigger a possible attack.

Experts suggest several strategies for handling a shark encounter:

Keep calm and move slowly : This indicates to the shark that it is not easy prey and decreases the chance of an attack.

: This indicates to the shark that it is not easy prey and decreases the chance of an attack. Establish eye contact :Looking directly at the shark can help keep its attention and let it know that you are aware of its presence.

:Looking directly at the shark can help keep its attention and let it know that you are aware of its presence. Make sounds or bubbles : These actions may deter the shark, as they disturb its environment and may cause discomfort.

: These actions may deter the shark, as they disturb its environment and may cause discomfort. Swim towards the shark: In extreme situations, some experts suggest swimming towards the shark to change its perception from prey to potential predator.

It is important to remember that These animals play a crucial role in the marine ecosystem and are threatened by indiscriminate fishing. In this sense, respecting their habitat and behaviour is essential for the conservation of these species.

Other tips on how to survive a shark attack in the United States



Andriana, an expert diver on the virtual platform TikTok, offers Practical tips to keep in mindwhich are based on her experience with tiger sharks. The professional recommends avoiding hitting the shark’s noseas this may trigger a defensive response.

Instead, suggests placing your hand flat on the shark’s head to keep it safely at a distance. With all this information, be prepared and know How to respond to the presence of a shark can make a difference in dangerous situations.