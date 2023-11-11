Hurricane Otis left a trail of devastation in the Mexican port of Acapulco, which led to difficult subsistence conditions for the victims due to the destruction of infrastructure and the shortage of basic products and services. To support from California with the sending of humanitarian aidthere are different options either through financial donations or volunteering your time.

Hurricane Otis made landfall in Acapulco, Guerrero, on October 25, with extremely powerful winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour and torrential rains. The damage caused by this hurricane was considerable in terms of civil infrastructure, material damage and human losses..

Mexican authorities report 48 people dead and 60 people missing as a result of the hurricane, leaving many families grieving and searching for support. Regarding damage to infrastructure, More than 80% of hotels in the city suffered significant damage. At least 50 percent of businesses and 25 percent of homes were affected by the storm.

Public infrastructure, including roads, bridges and power lines, suffered severe damage, making recovery efforts even more difficult. Material damage is estimated at around US$200,000,000. These costs include repairs to infrastructure and compensation to victims.

(We also recommend: This will be the plan with which Mexico plans to rebuild Acapulco after Hurricane Otis)

Area affected after the passage of Hurricane Otis in the resort of Acapulco.

Ways to help from California

Hurricane Otis showed the vulnerability of coastal communities to extreme weather events and the humanitarian support these communities need to recover. One of the most effective ways to help those affected is to donate money to trusted organizations that are providing assistance in the area.. Some of the renowned organizations that are working on the response to Hurricane Otis include:

American Red Cross– Provides life-saving assistance to affected people, such as food, water, shelter, and medical care. You can donate online through their website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. National Hurricane Center Disaster Relief Fund– Provides financial assistance to people affected by natural disasters. You can donate online or call 1-800-621-3362. United Nations Foundation Disaster Relief Fund: The United Nations Foundation is raising funds to help victims of Hurricane Otis. You can contribute online or by calling 1-800-505-4551. See also Television review Anti-science and "longing for freedom" made it harder to fight the pandemic as early as 1918-1920, according to a historical documentary on the Spanish disease

Another valuable way to support is by volunteering your time. Several organizations are looking for volunteers willing to provide help in the area. Some volunteer opportunities include:

American Red Cross Disaster Action Volunteers: Red Cross volunteers provide life-saving assistance to people affected by natural disasters. You can register to volunteer online or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Crisis Text Line: This organization offers emotional support to people who are going through moments of crisis. You can become a Crisis Text Line volunteer online. VolunteerMatch– This organization connects people with volunteer opportunities in their area. You can search for volunteer opportunities in California on their platform.

In addition to donating and volunteering, you can support those affected by Hurricane Otis by sharing information about the situation and encouraging others to do the same. Use social media and reach out to your community to report the need for help and encourage your friends and family to contribute.