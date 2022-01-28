Six videos packed with valuable tips to dominate the field and reach the top.

The launch of FIFA 22 was accompanied by a new batch of its popular UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments. With new opportunities to prove that you are the best in the field. The tournaments are open to everyone, so you don’t need to be professional to access this competition, your skill at the controls will be what takes you to the top.

The level in the tournaments is very high and you will see the faces with the best, that is why we wanted to bring you these six interesting tutorials where great FIFA 22 professionals like Zezinho, Pablo Albarracín and Daniel Aguilar from Team Dux Gaming They tell you their secrets to dominate the pitch. Take good note of each one of them and get ready, because after this master class there will be no one to stop you.

The best move with the ends

With this tactic, the bands enter the area facilitating scoring plays, but for this, we will have to configure the bands from the template menu with the option ‘enter the auction’, from here, there are many possibilities depending on the type of lateral with which we play.

Choose your goalkeepers well

The goalkeepers are a key piece in FIFA 22 and choosing the best one can mean the difference between a victory and a defeat, but in them, the statistics are not the most important, but the characteristics of the player. Our professionals tell us what they are the best traits and the most effective instructions to have the best goalkeeper protecting the goal.

The best way to avoid counterattacks

One of the most dangerous scenarios that we can face in FIFA 22 is that of the counterattack, that moment in which we find ourselves with the team focused on the attack and our rival catches our back. The sides are the key to avoid this situation.

How to generate more scoring chances?

If you are having a hard time adapting to the new gameplay of FIFA 22 and you are not getting to score as many goals as you would like, these instructions will serve for your forwards are more effective in attack and create more scoring chances.

Play with the best double pivot

A more defensive player together with a more offensive player can give you the best control of the midfield. This double pivot is essential to dominate the game and its success will depend on having the correct instructions.

Do not lose sight of anything in the field

Having a visual control of the field of play can make many plays easier for us and avoid some scares. FIFA 22 offers you a multitude of cameras so that we have the best view of the game, but our professionals are clear about which is the best.

More about: FIFA 22.