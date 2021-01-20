Touching the gastronomic heaven or going down to the underworld of failed recipes with a chop, a roast or a stew – to name a few possibilities of meat and fish – basically depends on two things: the quality of the raw material and the culinary skill. The gastronomic result is easy to judge; flaws in execution leave traces like the classic shoe sole. But the terrain of the nutrition it’s more complicated. Are you sure you’re not undoing the nutritional potential of these foods with tea …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS