Sitting through an entire presentation can be boring, especially if the speaker doesn’t connect with their audience. As a speaker, once you lose your audience, it can become frustrating to follow through with your presentation structure, and it automatically affects the presentation quality. Therefore, it’s essential to note that diagrams and nice pictures don’t make a presentation; instead, you should focus on message delivery and engagement. Once you get the two right, the presentation will be one for the books. We’ve compiled top tips on how to make your presentation stand out to help you create an intriguing presentation.

Consider the Audience

Image by Diva Plavalaguna on Pexels

A company may have a rigid template on how to structure presentation that speakers should observe. Though this might limit you, it cannot entirely prevent you from delivering an interesting presentation. Among the ways to get good results is by first recognizing your audience. Once you are aware of your audience, it will be easier to shape the presentation in a way that will be relevant to them. Identify why your listeners attend the meeting and what you want them to learn.

Once you consider these factors, developing relevant content for the presentation will be easy. A presentation is not the time to show your prowess in a specific area; instead, it should focus on giving your audience a learning experience. Making a presentation about the audience may be hard for many speakers to achieve. However, if you start looking at things from your listener’s perspective rather than yours, developing a catchy pitch deck design for a memorable presentation will be easier.

Have a Clear Structure of a PowerPoint presentation

Aside from the detailed slides, you should also have a brief plan on how your presentation will flow. Presentation structures always contain a list of all the topics to be discussed briefly. The structure will also keep you grounded so that you discuss only a few topics at a time. Immediately after introducing yourself, you can let your clients in on the presentation structure so they know what to expect.

Ensure your structure consists of only a few issues since you may lose your audience if you prepare a long presentation. Even for the bulky areas, try and summarize them. Like a traditional story, the presentation should have an intro, body, and conclusion. Merging some topics will also help you keep the presentation precise. For the introduction, ensure you introduce the presentation subject briefly. Your main points will be discussed in the body, and the conclusion should summarize everything discussed.

Use Stories to Elaborate

Including an exciting story in a presentation never grows old. It’s among the top tips on how to structure a good presentation. Stating facts and statistics only in an entire presentation can make it boring. Therefore, you should find stories to accompany statistics and facts. People enjoy a good story that triggers their emotions and imagination.

A good story will also make your presentation more memorable, and your audience will have something to go home with. However, when selecting stories to include in the presentation, ensure they are relevant and support the message you’ll be passing across. For example, the stories about how your company was started will give your audience a clear picture of the company’s values. If your objective is to influence your audience, developing relevant and interesting stories will do the job.

Use Interesting Pictures in Your Slides

Want to know how to structure a PowerPoint presentation to make it more engaging? Your slides should include more than just writing. Pictures attract attention, and they’ll do it for your audience. Pictures can bring back your audience’s attention to the presentation in case they drift. They also guide your audience on where you are with the presentation so that they don’t have to read through several sentences to figure out the topic of discussion. Pictures should not be minimalistic; instead, they should be bold and have interesting colors.

Moreover, the pictures should be relevant to the presentation to be more effective. The primary objective of including images should be to help your audience follow through with the presentation easily. Therefore, for each section you’ll discuss, include a relevant picture that’ll make each part of the presentation distinct.

Use Animations to Avoid Cognitive Overload

Image by ThisIsEngineering on Pexels

Using images is appropriate. However, if you need to use several of them, you can animate them to avoid bombarding your audience with several pictures. An overload of images can sometimes confuse the audience on what to look at first. Therefore, if several images are used in one slide, you can create a video and explain what they indicate one at a time.

Use Brief Headlines

Headlines help achieve an appealing structure of a presentation, but they should contain a brief explanation of what will be discussed. Having brief headlines will also make your audience more aware of what you will be discussing. Avoid using long headings since your audience will focus more on trying to read and comprehend it and may drift away from listening. To ensure they are in sync with your discussion, the points in your slides also have to be brief so that they stay caught up. A brief headline will be easy to read, and your audience can return to listening.

Bottom Line

Presentations are essential to businesses as they are used for multiple purposes, from in-house meetings to pitching and external conferences. Creating a presentation can be nerve-wracking, especially if you don’t know your audience and what the reception will be. However, with the standard methods of the structure of a presentation highlighted above, you’ll easily engage with your audience in an impactful presentation.

PowerPoint presentation structure shouldn’t be hard to crack, especially if you have the right tools to compile everything. The main objective should be to keep your audience engaged at all times so that their attention does not drift. To achieve this, you only have to make the discussion interesting, even by picking their mind on certain issues. Once you keep their attention, your presentation will achieve the desired impact.