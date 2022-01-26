Working from home is becoming an increasingly common phenomenon. Since the pandemic, most people at least work in a hybrid arrangement where they switch between working from home and the office. In fact, in January 2020 just 5.7 per cent people were working remotely, before this figure rose to 43.1 per cent in April 2020. With a remote workforce it can be difficult to communicate effectively though – below we explore how you can streamline internal communications in this situation.

Monthly newsletters or update meetings

One of the key goals of internal communications is to ensure that employees feel a part of the business and to create a strong team atmosphere. You can achieve this remotely via monthly newsletters: these should offer a roundup on important and trivial news from the business to keep everyone in the loop. Alternatively, you can carry out this in the format of meetings where you update employees on the business.

Decide on a communications platform

Ideally, your business will use one communications platform. This should be a text and video messaging service that can facilitate group and private conversations. The key is to select one platform for everyone across the business to use. It can be frustrating if you waste time using multiple services – instead, use one and stick to it.

Information accessibility

Your employees should be empowered to improve their own communications. Ideally, you’ll give employees all the resources to improve their communications and eliminate the need for ad hoc conversations. For instance, finding a solution that allows employees to see their salary details via a payroll system will eliminate the need for ad-hoc conversations with HR. Software should be used as a means of making internal communications more efficient to enable the business as a whole to become more productive.

Be clear and follow up in writing

You should also explain the benefits of clarity to your employees. It’s clear that staff who are more informed are more productive in their role. As such, if employees are delegating a task they should be as clear as possible in their descriptions. What’s more, by following up in writing you can ensure that the recipient fully understands what’s required. This is just one example of how a slight change to your internal communications strategy can have benefits across the whole business.

Internal communications are integral to an efficient remote workforce. By utilising monthly newsletters and meetings, using one communications platform and by encouraging employees to improve their own communications, you can help your business adapt to the challenge of hybrid working.