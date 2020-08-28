Milk hair mask
material
- 1/3 cup coconut milk
- A spray bottle
- A comb
Making process
- Put coconut milk in a spray bottle. Then spray it on your hair and cover the entire hair properly with it.
- Then massage your scalp and brush your hair. If there is a curl or knot somewhere in the hairs, unravel it.
- Once the coconut milk on the hair is completely dry, wash it with mild shampoo.
- Rub your hair thoroughly with cold water, so that you don’t smell of milk afterwards.
material
- 1 coconut
- 4 cups boiling water
Making process
- First peel the coconut and drain the water present in a cup.
- Place coconut in a blender and add boiled water to it.
- Soak the coconut in warm water for a few minutes so that it becomes soft.
- Run the blender and blend it until the coconut looks pure milky color.
- Pour this mixture in a muslin cloth and squeeze and strain.
- Flip the coconut milk into a large pot and use it properly.
Multani mitti also makes hair straight
Multani mitti can remove the dryness of hair and straighten them. It is also a natural cleansing agent, which is used in place of shampoos to make Bala Healthy.
Multani Mitti Hair Mask
material-
- Multani Mitti – 2 tbsp
- Rice flour – 1 teaspoon
- Egg White – 1
recipe-
- Mix all these and make a thick paste and apply it on the hair.
- Then comb with a thick tooth comb.
- Leave it in your hair for one hour.
- Then pour water milk in a spray bottle and spray it into the hair.
- Wash hair after 15 minutes.
