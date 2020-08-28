By the way, the practice of curly hair always remains in trend. But many girls sometimes feel bored with their hair. Although styling tools are used to straighten hair, but using them for a long time can have a bad effect on your hair.

An easy way to straighten hair is coconut milk. Yes, you can find two types of protein, casein and they, which increase hair follicle and promote hair growth. The next time you want to straighten your hair, try a hair mask made of coconut milk. Let’s know how to make it at home …

Milk hair mask



material

1/3 cup coconut milk

A spray bottle

A comb

Making process

Put coconut milk in a spray bottle. Then spray it on your hair and cover the entire hair properly with it. Then massage your scalp and brush your hair. If there is a curl or knot somewhere in the hairs, unravel it. Once the coconut milk on the hair is completely dry, wash it with mild shampoo. Rub your hair thoroughly with cold water, so that you don’t smell of milk afterwards.

material

1 coconut

4 cups boiling water

Making process

First peel the coconut and drain the water present in a cup. Place coconut in a blender and add boiled water to it. Soak the coconut in warm water for a few minutes so that it becomes soft. Run the blender and blend it until the coconut looks pure milky color. Pour this mixture in a muslin cloth and squeeze and strain. Flip the coconut milk into a large pot and use it properly.

Multani mitti also makes hair straight

Multani mitti can remove the dryness of hair and straighten them. It is also a natural cleansing agent, which is used in place of shampoos to make Bala Healthy.



Multani Mitti Hair Mask

material-

Multani Mitti – 2 tbsp

Rice flour – 1 teaspoon

Egg White – 1

recipe-