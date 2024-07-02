Home page World

Toasted white bread is better for your health, says a study (symbolic image). © IMAGO / Shotshop/Carmen Steiner

In Germany, awareness of healthy eating is growing. A common rule is that avoiding white bread is recommended. However, there are exceptions.

Frankfurt – There are golden rules in nutritional science: Drink lots of water, for example, a lot of fruits and vegetables. White bread is also said to be unhealthy. But scientific studies show that freshness and the way it is prepared play a role. If you freeze, defrost and toast the bread, you can even see a positive effect on the Health benefit.

This is the health benefit of frozen and toasted bread

The glycemic index measures how quickly blood sugar levels rise after eating. White bread has a high glycemic load, which leads to a sharp rise in insulin levels and, according to Studies can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in the long term. According to a study from Oxford, an effective tip is to freeze, defrost and toast the bread before eating it. This can reduce the glucose response, i.e. how quickly and how high the insulin level rises.

The glucose reaction is measured in millimoles per liter of blood, or mmol/l for short. As the study by the researchers from Oxford showed, the blood sugar level after eating fresh bread was 259 mmol/l, after eating frozen and then thawed bread it was 179 mmol/l and after eating toasted bread it was 193 mmol/l. The lowest value, 157 mmol/l, was when the test subjects had eaten bread that had been frozen, thawed and then toasted.

Resistant starches also in bread: These are the effects on health

The processing and storage of food can influence its effect in the body, as other scientific studies have also shown. For example, starches are converted into resistant starches, when pasta or rice is cooked and then cooled. This is the result of a study by King’s College London, which New York Times reported. The resistant starches are associated with health benefits, including positive effects on intestinal health and a possible reduction in cancer risk.

Nutrition expert and IHK coach Tanja Maxeiner explains at IPPEN.MEDIA also: “A long rising time of the dough is definitely much more digestible than quickly baked goods from bakeries or discount stores.”

This is Tanja Maxeiner Tanja Maxeiner is a health advisor (IHK) and nutrition coach with the “simple guarantee”. Her motto: A healthy lifestyle does not always have to be complicated. Maxeiner gives tips on how to live healthily despite a stressful everyday life. She is a certified nutrition, Nordic walking and stress management coach and also gives many lectures on this topic. IHK health coach Tanja Maxeiner knows the nutritional tricks for better sleep. © Wolfgang Müller Photography

Old bread, new bread: Beware of excess fast carbohydrates

The Lose weight should also be easier with resistant starches, according to further studies. A nutrition expert advises in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA but not to overestimate the effect. And to lose weight, it is better to rely on a low-calorie, healthy diet. Old bread can contain these resistant starches, especially if it is stored at cool temperatures. This conclusion was also reached by Researchers from Australia.

Nutrition expert Maxeiner warns in conclusion: “The quantity is crucial. Often an excess of fast carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, rice, sweets, etc. is consumed. However, the amount of energy is usually not used up and results in weight gain. In the worst case, too much fat stored in the liver can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes.”