While Some areas of Wyoming, Utah and Colorado already have a high risk of avalanches and avalanches, winter weather conditions worsen in much of the United States. To avoid falling victim to snow and these phenomena, it is important to recognize the chances of being in risky terrain, have the right equipment, and know how to survive.

Avalanche danger is present in several areas of the western US. While in the Pacific Northwest Cascades it is recorded as moderate; in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California, it is moderate; and is considered high risk in Wyoming, Utah and Colorado, according to the National Avalanche Center (NAC).

“Snow avalanches kill more people in National Forests than any other natural hazard. Every winter, between twenty-five and thirty people die in avalanches in the United Statesand almost all of these deaths are related to recreational activities in the National Forests,” the agency explains in an official article.

So far in 2024 alone, three deaths from avalanches have been recorded in different incidents reported in Little Poundre, in Prater Canyon, in Wyoming; Stevens Peak, in Mullan, Idaho; and, on runway KT22, in Sierra Nevada, located in California. “In addition to the danger that avalanches pose for hikers and skiers, they can also threaten some structures, trails, roads, campsites and industrial areas,” indicates the site specialized in this dangerous natural phenomenon.

“Although avalanches are sudden, there are usually a number of warning signs that can be looked for or felt before one occurs. In 90 percent of avalanche incidents, snowslides are caused by the victim or someone close to them.” indicates the National Climatological Service.

How to stay safe from the possibility of an avalanche?



According to experts, to survive an avalanche it is necessary to comply with a three-phase methodology: check the weather forecast, have the right equipment and receive the necessary training.

Knowing the avalanche forecast before embarking on a mountain adventure is crucial.

The updated forecast for avalanche chances in the United States is available at avalanche.org, which is managed by the National Avalanche Center. There, with geo-located maps that are updated daily, the risk of avalanches is presented in five degrees, which correspond to the North American Public Avalanche Danger Scale: low, moderate, considerable, high and extreme.

The right equipment can save the life of someone caught in an avalanche. The three essential elements to stay safe from an avalanche are a transceiver, which sends location signals, to be found if you become covered in snow; a shovel, to be able to make a way or help a companion to get out; and a probe, to be able to identify the place where a victim is. A fourth item recommended by the NAC is a backpack with an air bag, which can increase your chances of survival.

There are three factors that can cause an avalanche, knowing them is crucial to staying safe. These usually occur on slopes of more than thirty degrees; It is important to identify the state of the snow cover, if there are cracks, there was a recent avalanche or if it is too soft, these could be signs of risk; and, identify if there is any possible trigger.

How to survive an avalanche?



If you are caught in an avalancheavalanche.org recommends:

Open your airbag backpack. Try to get off the track or slope. Struggle to keep your head above the surface. Cover your face with your hands as the intensity decreases. Stay calm, your teammates know how to look for you.

Besides, in case one of your companions is the victim, to help him survive an avalanchethe institution recommends:

Observe the victim and establish the last point where you saw him. Call emergency services. Determine if it is safe to begin searching or if there is a risk of another avalanche. Establish a leader and make a plan. Start the search. Treat victim for shock and hypothermia.

To be prepared for the possible risk of an avalanche, It is important that you and your group do regular drillsso they know how to act and what elements and equipment they have available.