Many people began working from home in the pandemic and reaped the benefits of their new lifestyle. Working from home gives you more time with the family and less time spent commuting on trains. You have more control over your schedule, workspace and work-life balance. However, it can be easy to let standards slip when there isn’t a boss looming over your shoulder throughout the day.

Here are a few things you can try to make sure you work productively and efficiently.

Don’t spend the whole day in your pyjamas

Say goodbye to uncomfortable office clothes and hello to cosy loungewear. Try to get changed out of your pyjamas at the beginning of each day. You don’t need to wear a suit and heels, but you can change into a fresh loungewear set. You could wear a pair of ladies’ trousers with a cosy jumper to keep warm. You can be comfortable and professional.

Move your body

Previously, you would have walked to the office and around your workplace. When working at home, you are likely to be sat at the desk all day without much movement. You need to make time to squeeze in your daily steps and do a little workout. You could work out before the day begins, or after work if you prefer.

Find a dedicated workspace

If you are working remotely for the foreseeable future, you need to find a dedicated workspace. You could convert the spare bedroom into your new office or squeeze a desk into your bedroom. Do not work in bed or on the couch – these areas are for relaxation and do not encourage ergonomic working.

Get up early

You are likely to sleep in when you work from home. Try to get up early so you can fit in a nutritious breakfast and workout before you start work for the day. Some people go for a short walk before work to replicate their office morning routine. Get some fresh air and wake yourself up for the day ahead.

Take regular breaks

You need to take breaks throughout the day so you can be productive and on top of your game. Rehydrate, eat something and move around. At home, you won’t have casual office chats with colleagues or coffee breaks throughout the day. You need to schedule your own breaks to keep your day interesting.

Design a work-set up that aligns with your lifestyle and career goals.