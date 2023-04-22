Influencer, youtuber, coach: there are many ways to become known and monetize content in the digital environment. According to Priscilla Simões, Marketing, Sales and Learning instructor at Senac RJ, starting a business with online sales, whether in marketplaces, your own website or sales profiles on social networks, is a promising way to create an online business.

“But it is essential that the first steps are very well structured to create a solid base for the company”, highlights the consultant.

Step by step to get started

The main steps to start an online business, according to Priscila, are:

– market research to understand the target audience and the niche in which you intend to operate, which includes knowing your competitors, their marketing strategies, prices and how you can differentiate yourself;

– choose the platform that will be used to make sales, identifying which one best suits the company’s reality;

– in relation to the product, the first definition is about the structure of procurement, whether it is manufacturing your own products, buying inventory from suppliers or dropshipping [empresa intermediária entre consumidor e fornecedor];

– after market research, the entrepreneur will define the best strategies to attract the customer to the platform where the sale will take place, using SEO techniques, content marketing, paid traffic and other strategies to promote their products and their brand.

Focus on disclosure

The entrepreneur who decides to enter the digital area must create and carry out a project, plan it and build a business with well-defined processes. For those starting out, according to André Luiz da Silva, professor of Entrepreneurship at Ibmec SP, difficulties can be found in the dissemination strategy.

“If you don’t have the knowledge, you need to look for information about the target audience and courses, if possible, to better understand the niche in which you are going to operate. It is worth hiring a company with experience in the area to help in the process of scaling the business”, suggests Silva.