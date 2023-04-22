Influencer, youtuber, coach: there are many ways to become known and monetize content in the digital environment. According to Priscilla Simões, Marketing, Sales and Learning instructor at Senac RJ, starting a business with online sales, whether in marketplaces, your own website or sales profiles on social networks, is a promising way to create an online business.
“But it is essential that the first steps are very well structured to create a solid base for the company”, highlights the consultant.
Step by step to get started
The main steps to start an online business, according to Priscila, are:
– market research to understand the target audience and the niche in which you intend to operate, which includes knowing your competitors, their marketing strategies, prices and how you can differentiate yourself;
– choose the platform that will be used to make sales, identifying which one best suits the company’s reality;
– in relation to the product, the first definition is about the structure of procurement, whether it is manufacturing your own products, buying inventory from suppliers or dropshipping [empresa intermediária entre consumidor e fornecedor];
– after market research, the entrepreneur will define the best strategies to attract the customer to the platform where the sale will take place, using SEO techniques, content marketing, paid traffic and other strategies to promote their products and their brand.
Focus on disclosure
The entrepreneur who decides to enter the digital area must create and carry out a project, plan it and build a business with well-defined processes. For those starting out, according to André Luiz da Silva, professor of Entrepreneurship at Ibmec SP, difficulties can be found in the dissemination strategy.
“If you don’t have the knowledge, you need to look for information about the target audience and courses, if possible, to better understand the niche in which you are going to operate. It is worth hiring a company with experience in the area to help in the process of scaling the business”, suggests Silva.
How much time do you need to dedicate?
The time required can vary greatly depending on the size and complexity of the business, as well as its objectives and goals.
“Some activities that are part of the daily routine of an e-commerce entrepreneur include inventory management and order processing, customer service and problem solving, production and updating of content for social networks and websites, analysis of metrics and performance of sales, market research and competitor analysis, among others”says Priscilla.
What are the main mistakes made by beginners?
The most common mistakes people make when starting an e-commerce business, for example, are lack of planning, choosing the wrong platform, ignoring the user experience, incorrect pricing, inadequate inventory management, not providing customer service of excellence and the lack of effective marketing.
What are the risks of undertaking online?
As with any endeavor, there are risks involved in undertaking online. According to Priscila, some of the most common risks include competition, as the online market is extremely competitive, and it can be difficult to stand out among so many competitors; the security of customers’ transactions and personal data, which is a constant concern in online businesses, and a security breach can cause irreparable damage to the company’s reputation.
“The lack of knowledge of e-commerce platforms can have a great impact on the work of online entrepreneurs and bring many difficulties”, he explains.
To avoid these problems, entrepreneurs need to become familiar with e-commerce platforms and seek training and consultancy. “It’s also important to have a contingency plan to deal with technical problems and keep the site’s security up to date. With the right knowledge, it is possible to maximize the sales potential of e-commerce and provide a positive experience for the customer”, he concludes.
