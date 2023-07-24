Big projects are those that take on big challenges. In the country of a thousand festivals, with a greater concentration in summer, the organization of Fan Futura Fest was clear from the beginning: “We did not want to be just one more, there were important and even urgent things to do,” explains its director of Sustainability, José Manuel Jiménez. And it is that this young festival, which since the creation of its own name and logo pointed out its vocation to set the course that others should follow in the future, with that globe as a symbol, from its first edition drew attention for being the only festival certified as sustainable in the Region.

Fan Futura’s firm commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with special emphasis on environmental sustainability, is based on three areas of work: sustainable production, parallel activities focused on sustainability and a positive legacy for the environment. Regarding the way to produce an event of this magnitude while minimizing its footprint, measures such as the reduction of emissions from energy production by more than 90% stand out. As a result of the challenge proposed by the festival to the multinational company of Murcian origin Himoinsa, for the first time in the Region of Murcia a major event will solve the energy demand of its stages, stands and bars with the latest generation Stage V motors.

In addition, they will also use a battery power storage and distribution system (Battery Power Generator). “The future of festivals goes through measures like this, and in Fan Futura it is already the present,” José Manuel Jiménez adds. On the other hand, the minimization of the use of single-use plastics stands out. By replacing plastic bottles with returnable glass ones in the bars or by removing plastic cutlery and plates from their food stalls. Transport is another polluting factor to take into account. To do this, in this edition, the festival gauntlet has been picked up by Gougo.es, also from Murcia. They are the providers of sustainable mobility for Fan Futura, and their vehicles are responsible for the transfer of artists. The organization has also resolved the flow of people between the campsite and the main festival site, the San Javier Sports Center, with public transport.

Workshops with the UMU and the UPCT



Not satisfied with focusing on what the sustainable festival certifiers review and demand, since the measures under review focus on production, Fan Futura has also been a pioneer, but this time at a national level, in the way of designing its parallel activities. Well, thanks to two agreements with the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic of Cartagena, through their Scientific Culture and SDG units, Fan Futura attendees will be able to learn and play in their tents set up within the festival grounds, by participating in any of its eleven workshops on sustainability, with a special focus on underwater life (SDG14) and Mar Menor, with which Gougo and the Estrella de Levante Foundation also collaborate.

The offer of the parallel activities of Fan Futura is really innovative (the only festival in Spain where they focus on sustainability), as well as original and fun: a festival where you recover from the bottom of a drawer that old mobile that you no longer use and the Polytechnic recycles it for you while giving you a voucher for a free beer or bottle of water? Or where to learn about the silent, but essential work carried out by the UMU Aquarium to improve the flora and fauna of the Mar Menor. These are just two examples of what the parallel activities of Fan Futura will offer on July 28 and 29 to all its attendees.

And last but not least, through its Positive Legacy program, Fan Futura, as after all its previous editions, once it obtains the carbon footprint estimate certificate for this edition, will plant the necessary specimens of native species with great carbon absorption capacity, more specifically, hackberry (‘Celtis australis’), to offset its carbon footprint. As those responsible indicate, better than this fashion of buying carbon credits (with which specialized companies from all over the world carry out plantations on request), which is not bad, since the festival they have chosen to compensate at zero km, there where the impact of the festival occurs. In this way, for the third consecutive year, the planting will take place in the park baptized by the San Javier City Council as Bosque Fan Futura.

And as for the economic contributions that the festival makes every year to projects for the recovery of the Mar Menor, this time the beneficiaries will be the study of the morphology of the seahorse (‘Hippocampus gattulatus’) populations both inside and outside the water, and the study of the epifauna present in the populations of shellfish (‘Pinna nobilis’), a marine bivalve in critical danger of extinction and that inhabits the Mar Menor. Both run by the Aquarium of the University of Murcia (AcuariUM).

Thus closing the circle of the festival’s ambitious sustainability plan, encompassed under the FFSostenible brand, which also includes the Ministry of the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research among its collaborators.