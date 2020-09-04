AiF collage / Photos from social networks, Reuters, treehotel.se, freespiritspheres.com, gibbonexperience.org, gnezdo.me

There is such a kind of recreation – ecotourism, that is, maximum unity with nature. Of course, you can take a tent and go to the forest. But a tent on the ground is a lot of inconvenience: insects, snakes, pulls from the ground with dampness and cold. Another thing is a tent on a tree. So, in the “hotel room” of the Belgian eco-hotel “Weeping Forest” ➊ there is a window, a mattress, a bench and a shelf for things.

They also put more capital structures on trees. In a Canadian Vancouver forest, there are huge fiberglass sphere nuts ➋. You can get into them by a spiral staircase, twisted along the trunk. According to the creators of the spheres, it is best to meditate in them. The eco-hotel is called accordingly – “Spheres of the free spirit”.

In Sweden, in the forest, there is a Treehotel – there are various houses for tourists in the trees. You can settle in a “flying saucer” hanging among the trunks ➌, you can merge with nature in a “bird’s nest” ➍, or you can dissolve in it by settling in a mirror cube ➎.

In Japan, a birdhouse was built for people, the end wall of which was assembled from bird nesting boxes ➏. Having settled with feathered neighbors, you can feel free like a bird.

In Laos, there is a whole network of hut houses anchored in tree crowns ❼. The trees there are tall, so the huts rise to 40 m. At this height it is best to observe the life of wild monkeys, the buildings are called Gibbon Hotels.

There are also tree houses in Russia. For example, in Tyumen in the natural complex “Gnezdo” you can live in a fairly spacious house on six pines ➑.