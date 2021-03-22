E.t must have been Health Minister Jens Spahn, who once pointed out that in the pandemic, apples are constantly being compared with pears. We don’t want to be left behind. So: the story of the pandemic is also a story of self-deception. Whole peoples cheat, as only smokers or former smokers can actually know. Just as you know the virus is bad for your health, you know the cigarettes are bad for it. You also know what to do against it: stay at home, don’t meet any more people. Or: no more smoking.

You also know that this is extremely tough. It is part of being human to meet other people, to go out. For a real smoker, smoking is on the same level. For him, meeting people means: smoking with people. Being human: smoking. Do not you believe? Then read again what tear-soaking epitaphs were written on cigarettes in 2006, also by the author of these lines, in view of an impending extensive smoking ban.

Include the tar content

It is also clear how long the hard time will last: three or four weeks. Then you are largely through. Most virologists say that, but Alan Carr, a kind of Christian Drosten among non-smoking experts, also says it. Three weeks is an extended Malle vacation. Or a fifth of the time you have to wait on average for November aid. Is that long Is that short? At first, abstinence seems surprisingly easy. You do sport, go for a lot of walks, eat healthy. Suddenly there is much more to be seen than just fighting the pandemic or addiction. Off to another great life!

But precisely because it is so easy, because the therapy is successful so quickly, one becomes careless. You meet people in the evenings, smoke two or three kibbles: there has to be so much freedom, after all, we don’t live in a dictatorship. The cigarettes were gifts too – and gifts are not refused. Besides, humans are more than just their physiology. He needs emotional closeness and has to go overboard every now and then. But only every other day, and only in the evening, because you play the “team prudence and caution”.

When you go out of the house, you only take a maximum of ten cigarette butts with you – that is the emergency brake, more is definitely not possible. But then another smoker says he has read a study that says it doesn’t make much difference whether you smoke ten or twenty cigarettes. Apart from that, other key figures such as the tar content or the occupancy of the beds in the cancer wards have to be taken into account. And you shouldn’t forget the corner bars either. If the shutdown is not over soon, they will be on the verge of ruin.

The beginning of the end of self-deception

It all seems logical. So you go extra on foot for your health! – two kilometers to the next gas station at night to buy a new box. You have to die anyway, it’s faster with Marlboro. So much fun should be allowed in the pandemic too. Because laughter is healthy.

It takes less than three weeks to get back to the old addiction and incidence level. You smoke even more out of frustration. With all the other hardships that the pandemic demands, you really deserve it. But of course you want to go back to the old level. But on the second try it becomes more difficult. The magic of the beginning is gone. At the third shutdown, the attrition begins. So it is just right that a study is eagerly shared on social media, according to which smoking may protect against corona! The nicotine could block certain docking points in the body and so on and so on – well! Everything in life has two sides.

This actually becomes apparent when the study situation changes more and more to the disadvantage of smoking. You could have guessed that it is not ideal to constantly nod around with virus-laden fingers on a piece of filter that you bring to your mouth. We still smoke: only dead fish go with the flow. Further shutdowns will be inevitable. We are then really demoralized at the seventh. Maybe it had to come to this. It is the beginning of the end of self-deception. Finally! The exhilaration of having left the virus and the cigarette behind us is clouded only by the agonizing question: Why not much earlier?