Waking up in the middle of the night is normal. In fact, it is usual to do it until 23 times. Although the number may seem a barbarity, we speak at all times of Microdespertar that at no time disconnect from sleep. As indicated by the … Dr. Nuria Roure, Expert Psychologist in Sleep and Author of ‘Finally I Sleep’, “We are not aware that we have them.”

However, what would not be common is that in those microdesperta the mind disconnect from sleep. If that happens, we will cost us back to sleep. «There are people who get up to go to the bathroom and when they sleep. What is not normal is that it is difficult to reconcile the dream. If this happens several times, we cannot approve it ».

While we tend to look at the clock, turn around For hours or light the light and look at television when the dream escapes us, there are much better ways to cope with the situation and help us go back to sleep, because none of these mentioned will serve us.

What happens when we sleep

A poor dream is going to wreak havoc in our lives. Dr. Vicente Mera, a specialist in longevity and antiaging and medical advisor to Kobho Labs, comments that insomnia is considered chronic when at least three times per week occurs for three months or more. “This includes difficulty reconciling the dream, to maintain or wake it up too early, significantly affecting the quality of life of the person,” he says.

During sleep, the body repairs tissues and muscles, regulates hormones such as insulin, cortisol, melatonin and hormone decrease and also consolidates memory and processes information. On the other hand, a poor dream alters these processes, increasing the risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cognitive impairment, according to the expert.

«Sleeping badly affects us a lot, something they are demonstrating with recent analysis. Prolonged sleep deprivation (less than 6 hours for a decade) can reduce life expectancy In up to a year due to its impact on the cardiovascular and metabolic system, ”says Dr. Vicente Mera. It has also been shown that sleeping little and badly is associated with a greater risk of developing dementia at an early age.

What to do to sleep

What can we do so that the dream is a repaire and not disconnect from him at dawn? Nuria Roure He indicates, first of all, the importance of lowering stress levels during the day making small stops of a minute or two minutes of breathing, relaxation: “Let’s try to reach the night with low mental activity.”

In this sense, it is advisable “not to go to a thousand” and pretend to get into bed and expect the brain to disconnect like the plug that we give to the light that goes out … “We need make a good sleep routine And not spending much time in bed, because when we spend a lot of time in bed, they can make those awakenings appear during the night. The longer you give the brain to sleep and the less he needs, the more time we are awake, ”says the psychologist.

Sleeping right or badly will depend on what you do the hours before getting into bed. Nuria Roure warns of the importance of getting well to the night: “Cortisol, stress hormone, if it does not decrease, will worsen our dream.”

And finally, do physical exercise, that this also helps us to follow a deeper dream and enjoy better life Because when we are fine in our life, we are happy, we make decisions that make us move forward and have a life with purpose and consistent with ourselves. At night, one arrives more disconnected and more connected to himself, and that also helps sleep much better and quieter, ”says Dr. Roure.

Therefore, Tired physically It is very important because studies associate sports with having more deep sleep. The expert also recommends dinner soon (an hour and a half before sleep) and avoid sugary or fatty foods: «Carbohydrates help us, and we must Avoid alcohol When dinner because although it gives us a feeling of drowsiness, it is not so. By adding something else, you have to try to take Tryptophan during the day to reconcile sleep better ».

Other Aid to sleep well

There are many actions that we can follow but simple to carry out. For example, no screens: «If I take the phone, its blue light activates the brain and it understands that it is not yet time to sleep. We need darkness so that melatonin (hormone of the dark) gives the exit pistol to our dream. The blue light stimulates the brain and inhibit the segregation of melatonin ». Therefore, if we have to work or need the phone for other issues, the ideal is to use the blue light filter or night mode because it eliminates the blue tones that are harmful to the consolidation of the segregation of melatonin ».

On the other hand, the room must be at the right temperature, that is, neither heat nor cold, although in case of doubt it is better that the temperature is low. According to Rafael Guzmán, a longevity expert, a heated room does not favor sleep while a fresh – he even opens the window a little before going to sleep – generates melatonin.